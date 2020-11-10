Week 9 By The Numbers: Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints (6-2) defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) by the score of 38-3 Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints were led by their defense's outstanding performance, holding the Buccaneers to under 200 yards of total offense. Sean Payton's group return home to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, looking to extend a five-game winning streak.

Here is a look inside the numbers from the Saints Week 9 thrashing of the Buccaneers.

0: Marshon Lattimore Holds Mike Evans to 0 Receptions, AGAIN!

© Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

For the third consecutive time, Mike Evans was held to 0 receptions against Marshon Lattimore. When Lattimore entered the league, the rivalry dates back to 2017 and has been one of the league's best WR/CB matchups since. The battles between the two Pro-Bowl selections have seen ejections, shutouts, and plenty of trash-talking along the way. Evans even going as far as saying "He [Lattimore] didn't have a good game against me the defense had a good game."

Evans was targeted only twice in Sunday night's matchup, both in the red zone on fade routes. On both targets, Evans found himself in man-to-man coverage with Lattimore. The Ohio State product played both routes perfectly, forcing two incomplete passes and a turnover on downs.

5: Brady's Five of Seven Interceptions are by the Saints

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans' defense gave Tom Brady problems in all eight quarters they have faced off in 2020. Sunday night marked one of, if not the worst, performance of Brady's legendary career. The six-time Super Bowl Champion QB threw 0 TDs, 3 INTs, and posted a QB rating of 40.4.

Three different Saints intercepted Brady as both DT David Onyemata and S Marcus Williams collected one in the 2nd Quarter of Sunday's action. Simultaneously, veteran S Malcolm Jenkins grabbed his first INT with the Saints since 2013 late in the 3rd Quarter.

In two games against the Saints this season, Brady has thrown for 448 yards, 2 TDs, and 5 INTs. The Saints defense also sacked Brady three times in each contest. Brady's QB rating against his new division rivals is just 59.4.

9: Brees Throws 4+ TDs in 9 Games

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The narrative on Drew Brees seems to change in the eyes of the national media week to week. Saints fans have heard Brees “has no arm strength” and that “He is washed-up,” but Sunday night Brees, in front of a national audience, put together a vintage Drew Brees performance. And though the yards were not the 300+ many were used to seeing five years ago, the surgical precision of Brees and his ability to run the offense showed why he remains one of the best in the NFL.

Brees' performance was capped off by re-gaining the lead in all-time touchdown passes, passing Tom Brady and giving himself a 3 touchdown cushion. In that process, Brees threw 4 touchdowns, something he had not done since he originally broke the record for passing touchdowns. Brees passed New Orleans native Peyton Manning on that list on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16th, 2019.

12: Twelve Saints Caught a Pass on Sunday

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Week 9, the Saints were as healthy as they have been all season long, and with offensive weapons galore, Sean Payton took advantage of and played every single one. Only one eligible player was not an extra offensive lineman finished without a catch for the Saints Sunday night. And while reserve RB Dwayne Washington did not record a catch, he did carry the ball five times.

Drew Brees spread the love around throughout the ball game connecting with 11 different targets and throwing a TD pass to 4 other receivers. Jameis Winston, who came in late in the 4th Quarter, completed a pass to FB Michael Burton to make it 12 different Saints with a reception.

21: First Time Tom Brady is Swept by a Divisional Opponent

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady's historic career experienced a first Sunday night. Before the Saints' dominant 38-3 victory over the Buccaneers, Brady had never been swept within a season by a divisional opponent. New Orleans' dominant win does not just snap a 21-year old streak. It would give them the head-to-head tie-break over Tampa Bay if they finished the regular season with the same record.

New Orleans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Sunday. The large deficit made Brady and company one dimensional, setting a new NFL record for fewest rushing attempts in a single game (5). The Saints defense shook Brady throughout the evening as they played aggressive and free, forcing Brady into 3 INTs and perhaps the worst loss of his career.

