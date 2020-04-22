Saints News Network
Saints can handle a Brady-Gronk Reunion in the NFC South

Kyle T. Mosley

The NFC South teams are having a great offseason in 2020. First, the surprising arrival of a new nemesis in the division, QB Tom Brady.  Just as the Saints, Falcons, and Panthers defensive coordinators started developing defensive schemes for Brady, his old partner from New England comes out of retirement.  TE Rob Gronkowski is traded to the Buccaneers to create chaos in the NFC South.  But, Saints fans should not be too concerned.  Here's why.

Yes, a Brady-Gronkowski reunion will happen in Tampa.  Saints News Network’s Mike Detillier calls this “The Brady Effect.” The Brady Effect is affecting the NFC South.  It is being reported, former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski requested a trade from the team to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.  The Brady Effect.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Reunited in Tampa
Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski’s decision to return from the ranks of retirement and follow his old quarterback is a career revival.  Gronkowski retired from the NFL on March 24game-plan2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. He cited in an Instagram post his retirement resulted from the many injuries, surgeries from football which took a toll on his physical and mental health. After one season of rehabilitation, it seems Gronk has a new lease on his NFL life. 

Since New England kept the rights to Gronkowski, he approached the organization for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.   According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs will send this year’s 4th-round draft pick  and in exchange will receive Gronkowski and the Pats’ seventh-round draft choice in 2020.  Tom Brady’s appeal has players desiring to be his team member. Why? The allure of winning a Super Bowl championship. 

The Brady Effect in the NFC South will meet opposition.  The reigning NFC South Champions are the New Orleans Saints. GM Mickey Loomis and HC Sean Payton have re-signed and signed top-notch free agents this offseason. QB Drew Brees, S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and a host of key players returning to the Saints position the team for its fourth-straight NFC South title.  Since Gronk’s trade is pending a physical and league approval, I wanted to examine a few reasons New Orleans is prepared to handle a Brady-Gronkowski reunion in Tampa. 

Saints can handle Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski
Photo Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

3 Top Reasons the Saints can handle a Brady-Gronk Reunion

  1. Defensive Leadership - DE Cam Jordan, LB Demario Davis, and S Malcolm Jenkins gives the Saints veteran leadership at every level. Remember, New Orleans’ defensive line is intact from 2019.   The veteran leadership of DT Rankins, DT, David Onyemata, NT Malcom Brown, NT Shy Tuttle, and DT/DE Mario Edwards, Jr. make-up one of the NFL’s best defensive interiors.  In addition, DE Marcus Davenport, DE Trey Hendrickson, DE Carl Ganderson, and DE Noah Spence will join Cam Jordan pressuring Brady, Ryan, and Bridgewater in the NFC South.
  2. Defensive Backfield Stability - CB Marshon Lattimore has handled WR Mike Evans well in their matchups. The restructured contract of CB Janoris “Jack Rabbit” Jenkins and addition of free-agent S Malcolm Jenkins gives DC Dennis Allen confidence his unit can handle the aerial assault planned by Brady, Arians, and Leftwich.
  3. Saints Offense - The weaponry wielded by Drew Brees in the form of WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and TE Jared Cook will pressure the Tampa Bay defense into mistakes. Also, the Buccaneers defense has not undergone significant changes in the offseason.

New Orleans are seeking help in the LB, WR, CB, DL, and TE positions.  The Saints must land a smart and fast linebacker to stay competitive this season.  A pairing of a playmaker with LBs Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, and Kiko Alonso in the rotation. NFL Draft prospects at linebacker for New Orleans at #24 are LBs Patrick Queen (LSU) or Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma). Murray’s advantage is his size and speed which could handle a Rob Gronkowski or O.J. Howard at tight end for the Bucs. Queen has outstanding pass coverage skills. His size could be a negative factor against the 6’6" and 268 lb. Gronkowski, but now in his career, don’t expect him to be a speed guy. Queen ran 4.50 seconds in the 40 yd dash and had a vertical jump of 35 inches at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Either Queen or Murray will be an important asset for New Orleans. The Saints will have a tough decision not to draft either of these linebackers considering the recent developments in the NFC South. For New Orleans, this season is not about the best player of the board, more than it should be the best player to help the team win today with the last years of Drew Brees in Black and Gold.

