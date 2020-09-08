Saints Fans and Who Dats, the pursuit of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wasn't a waste of time for the Saints. Let me tell you about a "Thing or Two" why the Saints-Clowney Saga was a positive result for the New Orleans Saints and one player in particular.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Appreciate the Saints "All-In" Mentality

On Friday, Sean Payton made a trip to Pearland, TX, to recruit the coveted Jadeveon Clowney. Why? Is it because Clowney's so much of a difference-maker? Or is it because the Saints have a limited run with the current roster of talent? Both. Clowney, in 2019, did not have better statistics than New Orleans Marcus Davenport. Davenport totaled six sacks compared to Clowney's three last season.

Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley got extremely creative, but the NFL did not give an assist to the Saints. As the plot details crescendoed and died-out, we finally discovered the powers of the NFL preferred a Ravens deal for Clowney versus the Saints' creativity.

Why is this important? New Orleans is in it to win in 2020. Bottomline. As a fan, you had to appreciate the fact "they took a shot" and did not give up pursuing a defensive disruptor like Clowney. That's the mark of a team wanting to win.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a sack with defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Perception Matters for Winning

The Saints run at Clowney left fans, NFL observers, media, and Saints players to perceive how important winning the Super Bowl is for this team. If the team corralled Clowney, great, since they did not, even better. Why? Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis were on full-display and transparent. Did they take the scrutiny, memes, and criticism for failing to get the deal done? Yes. But, this put the NFL community on notice that New Orleans plans to win in 2020. Securing talent is never a bad thing for a team in today's NFL.

2020 gives New Orleans unprecedented challenges in a transformed NFC South. The Saints will also face offenses guided by these star quarterbacks - Brady, Carr, Rodgers, Stafford, Bridgewater, Garafollo, Ryan, Wentz, Mahomes, and Cousins. Thus, acquiring another "stud pass rusher" like Clowney was a no-brainer. Combining Clowney with the pass-rushing forces on a defensive line with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Sheldon Rankins, or David Onyemata would have been a nightmare for opponent's offensive coaches. For example, if Tom Brady was driving to win or tie the game and it's 3rd or 4th down, how would Bruce Arians handle that Saints defensive front? The dynamic would be problematic.

Not to mention, and knock on wood, injuries occur in an extremely physical sport like football. Having another player who can fill a void without a significant drop-off in play is important in today's NFL. Clowney would have given the Saints options. Yet, there is another.

DAVENPORT vs. CLOWNEY IN 2019

STAT DAVENPORT CLOWNEY SACKS 6 3 INTERCEPTIONS - 1 THROWN FOR LOSS 5 7 FORCED FUMBLES 3 4 QB HITS 16 13 TOTAL TACKLES 31 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) stops Tennessee Titans running back Dalyn Dawkins (28) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw52772

Watch this Player in 2020

Now the Saints must trust and rely on defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Carl Granderson to become difference makers in 2020. Mario Edwards, Jr. was released, and Chicago swiftly signed him less than 24 hours after Saturday's 53-man cutdown. The Saints were confident in Hendrickson and Granderson enough to expose the veteran Edwards, Jr. to the open market.

We have seen flashes from Hendrikson over his three years in New Orleans. Ganderson proved to be worth the wait after resolving his legal issues. The edge-rusher earned 1 Sack, 2 QB Hits, 2 TFLs, and 11 tackles in eight games during his rookie campaign for 2019. In the offseason, Granderson added weight and strengthened his lower body to sustain the rigors of the NFL. New Orleans still have DE/DL Margus Hunt sitting on their practice squad. It will not surprise me if he is activated to play in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Many negative narratives have been written and conjured for the 2020 New Orleans Saints. The 2011 Saints team was talented, but not as deep as the 2020 squad. Losing the Clowney Sweepstakes is not negative. It will allow other players to showcase their talent. Watch for Granderson to have an impact in 2020.

For the rest, we shall see.