Saints Defense vs. Chargers Offense Preview

The New Orleans Saints ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 35-29 defeat of the Detroit Lions on the road. They won despite missing four defensive starters with injury, including both of their Pro Bowl cornerbacks. The Saints defense ranks 6th in total yardage, but the 30.8 points per game scored against them ranks just 25th. Opponents have converted 47% of their 3rd down chances against the Saints defense, ranking a lowly 27th in the league. New Orleans is even worse in red zone defense, allowing opponents in the end zone on 82.4% of their trips inside the 20, worst in the NFL.

The Saints now face off against a 1-3 Los Angeles Chargers offense that ranks 6th in total yardage, but their 20.8 points scored per game ranks just 27th in the league. Los Angeles is now led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall draft selection this spring who took over for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week Two. Despite three straight losses after an opening day win, Herbert has played well and shows glimpses of a bright future. The Chargers have moved the ball, but 7 turnovers in the last three games have crippled their chances for victory.

New Orleans may again be without some of their starters when they host the Chargers on Monday night. Let's take a look at how their defense stacks up against the L.A. offense.

THE PASSING GAME

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

New Orleans ranks 13th in the league against the pass, surrendering 236 yards per contest, but only three teams have given up more than the 11 touchdown passes the Saints have surrendered. Starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) both sat out last week's win over Detroit and are questionable to play this week. Without them, the Saints secondary had their best statistical outing, holding Lions QB Matthew Stafford to just 55% completion percentage and 191 net yards. Veteran CBs Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams held up against an underrated corps of Detroit wideouts. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Williams supplied deep support and helped linebackers Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone contain the Lions’ tight ends.

Robinson, Williams, and Malcolm Jenkins will continue to be heavily targeted, and the entire secondary must avoid coverage breakdowns and foolish penalties that plagued them in back-to-back losses the previous two weeks. Coaches would also like to see more big plays created by the defensive backs, who have broken up 12 passes and have 3 interceptions so far.

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) and offensive guard Dan Feeney (66) block New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) as quarterback Philip Rivers (left, background) looks to pass at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

New Orleans has 10 sacks and 20 QB hits so far this season, led by 3 sacks and 7 knockdowns from DE Trey Hendrickson, who is having an outstanding year in relief of the still-injured Marcus Davenport. Slumping All-Pro DE Cameron Jordan had his first sack of the year against Detroit, and will need to play up to his usual high standard of excellence heading into mid-season. The Saints have gotten good interior disruption from a deep defensive tackle rotation of Sheldon Rankins, Malcom Brown, rookie Malcolm Roach, and David Onyemata, who is having a terrific campaign. Coordinator Dennis Allen will also aggressively mix blitzes into his defensive packages, using both Demario Davis (2 sacks, 3 pressures) and Malcolm Jenkins (1 sack, 3 pressures) in that role.

Oct 4, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert has had an impressive start to his NFL career. Herbert has averaged 310 yards passing and completed 72% of his throws through three games with five touchdowns and three interceptions, showing both a powerful arm and poise beyond his experience. Los Angeles has allowed eight sacks this season, but protection breakdowns have caused Herbert to scramble several times this season. The Chargers give their young quarterback three talented pass catchers to target, although an injury to RB Austin Ekeler (17 receptions, 144 yards) is a blow to the passing game. Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen leads the team with 32 catches for 327 yards and can beat almost any coverage with his route precision. Tight end Hunter Henry is one of the league's bigger mismatches at the position and has 18 receptions for 245 yards. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who is questionable for this game with a hamstring injury, is a physically imposing target at 6’4” 220-Lbs that also has great deep ball skills.

THE RUNNING GAME

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a preseason game at StubHub Center. The Saints defeated the Chargers 36-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

It has been 47 games since the Saints have allowed a 100-Yd rusher. This defense ranks 6th against the run so far in 2020, allowing 97 yards per game and 3.6 yards per attempt. New Orleans has held 26 of their last 39 opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground, including three of four teams this year. The Saints get effective penetration into opposing backfields from their defensive tackles, and the defensive linemen are athletic enough to get outside to cut down runners before they turn the corner. Linebackers Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone are outstanding run defenders that have terrific athleticism and elite play diagnosis.

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones (7) throws a pass under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Saints defeated the Chargers 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The 11th ranked Los Angeles running game has averaged 125 yards per game, but only 3.9 yards per rush and have struggled the last two weeks, rushing for a combined total of 163 yards. Losing the versatile Ekeler, their leading rusher, to injured reserve is an enormous blow. Rookie 4th round pick Joshua Kelley, who has 174 rushing yards, has had some nice moments in part-time duty. He now takes on a bigger role as both lead back and top check-down option, but will need to improve his 3.3 average yards per carry.

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) at the line as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

Look for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to bring heavy pressure on Justin Herbert early and try to rattle the rookie quarterback into mistakes. New Orleans must also shut down the Chargers running game to make them one-dimensional, then contain big passing plays with solid play from their secondary. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins did not practice on Thursday, but CB Marshon Lattimore and DE Marcus Davenport were on the practice field in limited capacity. The return of either would be a major boost to a defense that played well in spite of being shorthanded last week, but will now contend with a dangerous Chargers passing attack.