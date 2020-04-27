Saints Draft Insider:  Cesar Ruiz, a Big Guy with a Big Heart

Cesar Edward Ruiz lost his father and namesake at 8. Cesar, Sr. died at 26 after a car hit him while helping another driver change a flat tire along a South New Jersey highway. “This whole entire experience is dedicated to that whole situation, that tragedy,” Ruiz said at the NFL scouting combine.

“I still do it, every night, every day, I think about it. If my dad was here to see what I’m doing, he would be mind-blown. So I’m still playing for my dad, I still play through my dad, my dad still lives through me. And that’s how it will always be.”

Ruiz will fit the culture in the City of New Orleans and the team. “That’s what I pride myself on is just doing things for people and being a good person,” Ruiz said. “And the fact — the way it happened, he was doing something good, being a good person, you really wouldn’t want it any other way if something were to happen like that.” His father died being a good Samaritan and that has shaped the mentality of of one of the draft’s top linemen and now an NFL New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman.

Apr 23, 2020; In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Cesar Ruiz, center, reacts after being drafted as the number twenty-four overall pick by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mandatory Credit: NFL/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Cesar, Sr, never saw his son play football. His tragic death influence Cesar and his mother, Latoya. She encouraged him to join team sports. He began playing football at 10. Ruiz told The Los Angeles Times,

“I played because my mom wanted me to get out of the house. It was therapeutic for me because I was still mourning the death of my father. And she saw it. Basically, what she did was try to find something that would help me out.” Ruiz honored his father in celebrating his big day and he offered NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a “virtual hug”.

The Saints has a solid history of drafting immediate starter on the offensive line. For example, G Andrus Peat (2015) and T Ryan Ramczyk (2017) are former first round selections; second-round pick C Erik McCoy (2019); and third round T Terron Armstead (2013). Ruiz was a quick learner and instantly took to the game of football. He escaped his rough Camden neighborhood by transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Cesar focused on academics and football in his junior year. He developed into one of the top high-school centers in the country. The University of Michigan recruited Ruiz and he started five games as a true freshman.

New Orleans Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz meets with the New Orleans media via Zoom. Mandatory credit: New Orleans Saints

Cesar values family. While his story transcends football, he plays the game for a bigger purpose. Football has always been his love. “At Michigan, I was always in my playbook, always studying the offense,” Ruiz said. “I just have a thing for football. That’s where I think I stand out with these interviews, because I just know so much about football and I love football.” Ruiz said. Confident a team would select him on the first day, Ruiz shared “If you look at the film, if you look at how I dominate people, if you look at my character, how smart I am, I have everything for a first rounder”.

The 2020 NFL Draft Class is deep in tenacity, skill and charisma on and off the field and the Saints first pick is no exception. When assessing potential investments for the team, Saints GM Mickey Loomis and HC Sean Payton like to know a player’s background and character. And, so it is with New Orleans and the Saints fans. Legendary QB Drew Brees will tell any drafted Saints or Pelicans player, “Love New Orleans, and she’ll love you back”. Recently re-signed S Malcolm Jenkins called New Orleans “family”. Saints cornerback Eli Apple echoed the sense of family, “I feel like we play hard for one another.” The NFL and NBA sing in concert in New Orleans and shares the sentiment of a team and family.

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans star, Zion Williamson, has some things in common with Ruiz. Williamson, the NBA’s overall draft pick in 2019 for the New Orleans Pelicans, welcomed Ruiz to the city the same way Drew Brees did for him 15 months ago. Brees welcomed Zion with a note, “To Zion Passing the torch to you! Who Dat!” Zion kept in step with Brees in welcoming Ruiz. He took to Twitter, “Welcome to New Orleans Cesar. I would like to say congrats on getting drafted my only advice to you is’ love the city and she’ll love you right back’ once again congrats and welcome to the city.” If Williamson is a barometer, Saints fans will have a special NFL player to cheer for in Ruiz.

Saints Football is in the hearts of most citizens of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Whether you’re on the team for one day or 10 years, the New Orleans Saints football players are not just players, they become family. Welcome to New Orleans Cesar Ruiz. We love you already!