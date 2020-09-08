The New Orleans Saints have released their first depth chart of the 2020 regular season, which is 'unofficial' right now. However, it does give us some good insight to what is most likely a strong sign of the real one. Here's how it shapes out.

Offense

WR : Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway

: Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway LT : Terron Armstead, Ethan Greenidge

: Terron Armstead, Ethan Greenidge LG : Andrus Peat, Derrick Kelly

: Andrus Peat, Derrick Kelly C : Erik McCoy, Will Clapp

: Erik McCoy, Will Clapp RG : Cesar Ruiz, Nick Easton

: Cesar Ruiz, Nick Easton RT : Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge

: Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge TE : Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman

: Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman WR : Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

: Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris QB : Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston RB : Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery, Dwayne Washington

: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery, Dwayne Washington FB: Michael Burton

Offensive Notes: Taysom Hill listed as the team's backup quarterback, Cesar Ruiz starts at right guard, Ty Montgomery is listed as the third running back ahead of Dwayne Washington.

Defense

RDE : Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson

: Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson NT : Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle

: Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle DT : Sheldon Rankins/David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach

: Sheldon Rankins/David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach LDE : Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson

: Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson WILL : Demario Davis, Chase Hansen

: Demario Davis, Chase Hansen MIKE : Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson

: Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson SAM : Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun

: Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun LCB : Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams

: Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams SS : Malcolm Jenkins, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Ceedy Duce), J.T. Gray

: Malcolm Jenkins, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Ceedy Duce), J.T. Gray FS : Marcus Williams, D.J. Swearinger

: Marcus Williams, D.J. Swearinger RCB: Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Robinson, Justin Hardee

Defensive Notes: Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata are co-starters at defensive tackle, Kaden Ellis is listed as the starting SAM linebacker over rookie Zack Baun.

Special Teams

P : Thomas Morstead, Blake Gillikin

: Thomas Morstead, Blake Gillikin K : Wil Lutz

: Wil Lutz KO : Wil Lutz

: Wil Lutz LS : Zach Wood

: Zach Wood H : Thomas Morstead, Taysom Hill

: Thomas Morstead, Taysom Hill PR : Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway

: Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway KR: Deonte Harris, Taysom Hill, Marquez Callaway

Special Team Notes: Taysom Hill is the backup at kick returner to Deonte Harris.

The roster is the roster for now, but could have some shifting within the next two weeks according to Sean Payton. Of course, we'll just have to see what exactly happens.

"One of the things you guys know is we're just beginning the first week," Payton said on Monday.

"I think you'll see from us and from most of the other teams in the league, these next two weeks there's going to be a lot more transactions. The flexibility we have relative to practice squad now to active roster on gameday, It'll be difficult, I think for you guys to keep up with because the numbers can be somewhat challenging. Guys can come up, you'll have more inactives some weeks than others. To answer your question (on keeping two punters), a lot of it has to do with a vision relative to our overall roster and then some flexibility."

We're one day closer to Week 1's Saints game against the Buccaneers and the start of the NFL season.