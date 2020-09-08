Saints release first unofficial depth chart
John Hendrix
The New Orleans Saints have released their first depth chart of the 2020 regular season, which is 'unofficial' right now. However, it does give us some good insight to what is most likely a strong sign of the real one. Here's how it shapes out.
Offense
- WR: Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway
- LT: Terron Armstead, Ethan Greenidge
- LG: Andrus Peat, Derrick Kelly
- C: Erik McCoy, Will Clapp
- RG: Cesar Ruiz, Nick Easton
- RT: Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge
- TE: Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman
- WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris
- QB: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston
- RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery, Dwayne Washington
- FB: Michael Burton
Offensive Notes: Taysom Hill listed as the team's backup quarterback, Cesar Ruiz starts at right guard, Ty Montgomery is listed as the third running back ahead of Dwayne Washington.
Defense
- RDE: Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson
- NT: Malcom Brown, Shy Tuttle
- DT: Sheldon Rankins/David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach
- LDE: Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson
- WILL: Demario Davis, Chase Hansen
- MIKE: Alex Anzalone, Craig Robertson
- SAM: Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun
- LCB: Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams
- SS: Malcolm Jenkins, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Ceedy Duce), J.T. Gray
- FS: Marcus Williams, D.J. Swearinger
- RCB: Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Robinson, Justin Hardee
Defensive Notes: Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata are co-starters at defensive tackle, Kaden Ellis is listed as the starting SAM linebacker over rookie Zack Baun.
Special Teams
- P: Thomas Morstead, Blake Gillikin
- K: Wil Lutz
- KO: Wil Lutz
- LS: Zach Wood
- H: Thomas Morstead, Taysom Hill
- PR: Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, Marquez Callaway
- KR: Deonte Harris, Taysom Hill, Marquez Callaway
Special Team Notes: Taysom Hill is the backup at kick returner to Deonte Harris.
The roster is the roster for now, but could have some shifting within the next two weeks according to Sean Payton. Of course, we'll just have to see what exactly happens.
"One of the things you guys know is we're just beginning the first week," Payton said on Monday.
"I think you'll see from us and from most of the other teams in the league, these next two weeks there's going to be a lot more transactions. The flexibility we have relative to practice squad now to active roster on gameday, It'll be difficult, I think for you guys to keep up with because the numbers can be somewhat challenging. Guys can come up, you'll have more inactives some weeks than others. To answer your question (on keeping two punters), a lot of it has to do with a vision relative to our overall roster and then some flexibility."
We're one day closer to Week 1's Saints game against the Buccaneers and the start of the NFL season.