Eyeing Up the Enemy: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders christen their new stadium and their new home city when they host the New Orleans Saints in a Week 2 game on Monday Night Football. The game will be the 14th time these two franchises have played each other, with the series tied at 6-6-1. Also, the series is tied at 3-3 when the Saints play the Raiders on the road, with four of their previous meetings in Oakland and two in Los Angeles. New Orleans has won their last three road matchups against the Raiders, with the last being a 38-17 win in Oakland on November 18, 2012. The Raiders would win the final matchup between these two, however, a 35-34 shootout on September 11th in the 2016 season opener.

Las Vegas enters the 2020 season coming off a 7-9 campaign last year but with high hopes for improvement after a flurry of offseason additions. Head coach Jon Gruden comes into the third year in his second stint with the franchise and has high expectations for his team after three straight losing seasons. Let's look at the Raiders offseason additions and gauge their chances for improvement in their new home.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls out In the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

2019 Record: 7-9

Head Coach: Jon Gruden (7th year with the franchise 49-47 record; 106-102 overall record as head coach, 5 playoff appearances, 1 Super Bowl title)

2019 Offensive Statistics

19.6 points/game (24th in the NFL)

Total Yards = 11th

Passing = 9th

Rushing = 13th

2019 Defensive Statistics

26.2 points/game (24th)

Total Yards = 19th

Passing = 25th

Rushing = 8th

Key Offseason Losses: Gareon Conley (CB), Daryl Worley (CB), Karl Joseph (S), Vontaze Burfict (LB)

Key Offseason Additions: Marcus Mariota (QB), Nelson Agholor (WR), Jason Witten (TE), Nick O'Leary (TE), Corey Littleton (LB), Nick Kwiatkowski (LB), Maliek Collins (DT), Carl Nassib (DE), Prince Amukamara (CB), Damarious Randle (S), Jeff Heath (S), Henry Ruggs (WR-Rookie), Damon Arnette (CB-Rookie), Lynn Bowden (WR-Rookie), Bryan Edwards (WR-Rookie)

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Saints 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders completely revamped their receiving corps by adding three rookies and the veteran Agholor for quarterback Derek Carr, who had a nice bounceback campaign after regressing in 2018. The quarterback already had a solid tight end with Darren Waller and two good complementary wideouts in Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams. Josh Jacobs was a stud rookie in 2019, rushing for 1,150 yards and 7 scores in thirteen games to give the offense balance. A ragtag Vegas offensive line must hold up consistently to open up holes for Jacobs and allow Carr the time to find his receivers and avoid mistakes. Gruden, who traditionally has a quick hook for his quarterbacks, added the NFL's 2015 2nd overall draft pick, Marcus Mariota, to the roster should Carr falter this season.

December 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) blocks Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas hopes that several free-agent additions, along with 1st round pick Arnette, can help fortify an abysmal pass defense. The Raiders need a more disruptive pass rush from a unit that generated just 32 sacks last year. Maxx Crosby was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, gathering 10 sacks, but Vegas expects more from the 2018 4th overall pick Clelin Ferrell, who had only 4.5 sacks and 15 pressures. Arnette, Amukamara, Randle, and Littleton at linebacker should improve the team's coverage, with solid players like Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen already in the secondary with Tahir Whitehead at linebacker.

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the fourth quarter of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Saints 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defensive game is built on pressuring the opposing backfield with a deep and talented front with 100 sacks over the last two seasons. The Raider line must hold up in pass protection for Carr, who has taken a beating throughout his career. New Orleans has had a top-4 run defense in each of the last two years and has the personnel to contain the talented Jacobs, but their secondary depth may be tested against the new Vegas receivers.

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Saints QB Drew Brees could torch the young Raiders defensive backs with elite weapons like Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Emmanuel Sanders. Their powerful offensive line will also be a challenge for a Vegas pass rush that was often nonexistent last season. Las Vegas looks to be an improved squad from a year ago and will present a tough challenge in its home opener. But the Saints have proven to be a formidable foe even on the road in recent seasons and are one of the NFL's prohibitive Super Bowl favorites entering the 2020 season.