Saints Fans would love the XFL Fan Experience

On Saturday afternoon in Houston, the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks attracted 19,773 fans in a battle of two of league’s better teams. Roughneck fans watched as their team rallied to defeat the Seattle Dragons 32-23 in an exciting and controversial game. The Houston faithful set an attendance record on Saturday. I could not help but notice as people exited TDECU Stadium, positive vibes resonated with the fans for the Roughnecks. The team is 5-0 in their inaugural season, and fans are buzzing about another championship in the Bayou City. These vibes are like those felt in New Orleans when the Saints are winning or close to going to the playoffs.

Houston Roughnecks’ fans are not entirely different from Saints fans. The only difference is how the Roughnecks organization and XFL use fan engagement during football games. This interaction has been the main ingredient for the XFL’s success. If you combine this with the fast-pace of the game, it forces you to pay close attention or you will miss the action. I have attended many high school, college, MLB, NBA, and NFL games in my lifetime, the XFL’s fast-pace and fan-friendly affair is great. Still in a professional game setting, the New Orleans Saints fanbase still provides the most thrills and fun of any fans in the world.

Credit: Prentice C. James/Imagohouse

It is too early for the XFL to have a fanbase that rivals the Who Dat Nation. However, from my observations, Houston Roughnecks fans are trending in the right direction. The XFL’s early achievement is how they involve the spectators to become active game participants. The Roughneck followers are also great at traveling to away games. Last weekend, the Roughnecks played the Dallas Renegades. There was an uptick in attendance in Dallas from 17,206 (Battlehawks) to 18,332 (Roughnecks), and Saturday at 15,950 (Guardians).

Photo Credit: Kyle T. Mosley

Many are engaged, knowledgeable of the in-game action, and appreciate how the field announcers are coming into the stadium’s stands. While the games have NFL lovers being converted into XFL zealots this spring, the league has had its controversy. Saints fans are fully aware of controversial officiating in the NFL. Well, the XFL had one on the Roughnecks final play. When QB P.J. Walker knelt with 2 seconds left on the clock, the referees should have blown the play dead. This would have allowed the Dragons a final play at the Roughnecks’ 21-yard line. The XFL league officials quickly reassigned officiating Supervisor Wes Booker for the error on Saturday night. The XFL released a statement apologizing for Booker’s error.

Why is this action by the XFL significant? The NFL has been lacking accountability. Who Dats can point to two recent New Orleans Saints games that they will never forget, nor forgive of the NFL. The obvious pass interference “NOLA NO-CALL” play from Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints WR Tommylee Lewis (2019 NFC Championship) and the Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph endzone push off on Saints DB P.J. Williams (2020 NFC Wild Card Game) are fresh on Saints fans’ minds. If the NFL gave a quick and decisive response to the error from Referee Bill Vinovich and his crew members, then he could not and should not have officiated the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. Unfortunately, he did, and it prevented the Saints from a 2019 Super Bowl trip. The NFL may take notes from the XFL in these regards.

The new brand of football is succeeding with the fans and skeptics. A true barometer to the XFL’s success is if they will be near profitability this season. The figures after the XFL Championship will be a telling sign for the survival of Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment’s product. At the moment, the league’s future is ambiguous. But what is not doubtful is that professional football’s faithful are happy and entertained with the XFL. If the NFL adopts the fan interaction strategy of the XFL and allow the Who Dats to showcase their fanatical passion for the Saints, the NFL games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be phenomenal. This is a brand of football New Orleans Saints’ fans would enjoy and support if it ever made its way to the Big Easy.