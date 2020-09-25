Saints Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football owners worldwide are in scramble mode with their lineups after a rash of injuries in Week 2. Whether your loss was Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffery, or a FLEX option, the injury bug hit early in 2020. However, with the Saints offense looking poor as can be through two weeks, a breakthrough has to be on the horizon, right? And perhaps a sneaky addition to your roster in the process... Let's dive right into my Saints Start 'Em, Sit 'Em or Add 'Em in Week 3.

Start 'Em

RB Alvin Kamara

It was a no-brainer for most of you that drafted him in the first round to start him week in and week out, and through two games, Kamara has proven to be more than worthy of that first-round pick after a sub-par 2019. Off to a hot start in 2019, Kamara has scored 4 TDs in two games, making him 2 TDs off his total from all of last season.

62.1 fantasy points in two weeks and a near 40 point performance against the Raiders, AK is a fantasy football stud. Kamara's most promising upside is his numbers in the passing game averaging 7 rec and 70+ yards a game. Combine that with his rushing totals week to week, and he is atop the best fantasy plays of 2020.

QB Drew Brees

It is very rare to see back-to-back poor showings from one of the all-time fantasy football G.O.A.T.S, but it has happened to Brees as he has failed to strike 20 points in the early stages of 2020. I am going out on a limb here, but I will bet Brees doesn't have three poor performances in a row. Let me tell you why.

Yes, the timing from Brees' passes to the wide receivers has been off. Returning players in Jared Cook, Tre'Quan Smith, and Alvin Kamara have produced quality numbers through two weeks. On a shortened Week 3, not all timing issues will be resolved, but the Saints might have to become pass-happy against the NFL's #1 offense. I play Brees this week because it has all the makings of a shootout, and in primetime inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A place where Brees rarely lets down the Who Dat Nation.

Sit 'Em

RB Latavius Murray

Week 2 was a frustrating one for Murray owners. I gave the green light in playing him as a FLEX last week because of his great matchup against Las Vegas and an offense without WR Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, it was not Murray's day on Monday night, and with the success of a healthy Alvin Kamara, I am not sure we will see a day that Murray is a solid play.

When Murray signed with the Saints last offseason, the feeling was that Murray would produce Mark Ingram II like numbers as a part of the Saints' new dynamic duo. However, outside of games against Chicago and Arizona last season, Murray has not produced fantasy numbers close to Ingram's production in his final two years with the Saints. Barring an injury to Kamara, Murray is a desperate FLEX option until further notice.

WR Emanuel Sanders

One of my favorite FLEX options coming into the year has been disappointing at best in 2020. Sanders has just 4 catches for 38 yards and 1 score in his first two weeks as a member of the Saints. After Michael Thomas' injury in Week 1, many people clamored to claim Sanders and were quickly disappointed by his one catch against Las Vegas.

What I said last week about Sanders remains true. Keep him on your bench for now.

Most would expect Sanders to be an obvious fantasy start with Michael Thomas' ankle injury, but I am hesitant to play him. Why? After a dismal offensive performance as a team against the Bucs, Sean Payton should have some wrinkles in his play-calling in Week 2. I suspect a heavy dose of Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara lined up as WR and potentially Ty Montgomery. I like these hybrid style players more [moving forward] as the Saints navigate life without Can’t Guard Mike.

Add 'Em

WR Tre'Quan Smith

It is very easy to overreact after one fantasy performance, especially on a player who has been a rollercoaster since he entered the league but go pick up Tre'Quan Smith if you require a wide receiver. No, I am not saying he is a must grab week, but after last week's performance 5 rec for 86 yards, no Michael Thomas for potentially another game or two, and poor performances from Emmanuel Sanders, he deserves a look.

Injuries plagued the NFL in Week 2, and some of you are in dire need of a WR or FLEX with what I think will be a shootout on Sunday night (as said in the Drew Brees portion of this piece). I think Smith is worth a play in deeper leagues. Smith also was second among Saints WRs in TD grabs last year with 5. If you need an option or have some room on the bench, look at adding Smith this week.

