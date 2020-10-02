Saints Fantasy Football Week 4: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

After three weeks in the NFL, some teams are unsure what they have or are looking for someone to step up after an injury. Therefore, your fantasy football picks are unclear. The New Orleans Saints on fantasy rosters that are not named Alvin Kamara are still trying to prove they belong in your starting lineup after less than average performances. So who can you trust in your lineup this week? To try to help you navigate through the Saints on your roster in Week 4, here is Saints News Network's Start 'Em or Sit 'Em in Week 4.

Start 'Em

Latavius Murray

With the postponement of the Titans vs. Steelers game this weekend, plenty of fantasy owners need another running back or flex option in Week 4, and in deeper leagues, that can be a struggle. Well, look no further than Latavius Murray. Yes, I am aware his partner in crime, Alvin Kamara, is the league's highest fantasy scorer through three weeks, but if you are in absolute need for a play this week, Murray vs. the Lions looks good on paper.

Detroit ranks 30th in the NFL in rush defense early in 2020, surrendering over 170 yards per game. Outside of Alvin Kamara, a struggling passing attack, and a banged-up Jared Cook and Michael Thomas, the Saints should rely on the rushing attack against their second straight NFC North opponent. Murray is not a great play, but he is still searching for his first TD of 2020, and much like the entire Saints' offense could use a pick-me-up game.

Prediction: 65 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD / FLEX option in 12 team and other deeper leagues

Emmanuel Sanders

It took three games, but it seemed that Sanders and quarterback Drew Brees was on the same page for the first time this season. The two-time Pro-Bowl wide-out is coming off his best game as a Saints player by posting 4 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints' offense could use a shot in the arm, and they may get that in Week 4 with the potential return of wide receiver Michael Thomas. Many would ask, “why start Sanders in Thomas returns? Won't his value drop?” I actually would lean in the other direction and say his value slightly increases. As Sanders starts to find his groove in the offense, this will draw away extra attention given to Michael Thomas and create better matchup opportunities for both receivers from now on this season. Against the Lions, Emmanuel Sanders should be a solid FLEX play week to week.

Prediction: 6 receptions for 70 yards and 1 TD / FLEX play in most leagues

Sit 'Em

Jared Cook

Note: *Jared Cook picked up a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers and was listed on the Saints' injury report as Did Not Practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday in question.*

It has been a quiet start to the season for Cook, who ended the 2019 season playing the best football of his young Saints career. In standard scoring non-PPR leagues, the NFL veteran has only scored 17.4 points. Much like Sanders, the return of Michael Thomas to the lineup should only help other offensive playmakers for the Saints. Still, with poor play, an injury, and only playing 65% of the team's snaps before the injury, Cook is a sit this week.

Prediction: 2 receptions for 15 yards / Not a Top 15 tight end in Week 4

Drew Brees

After a dreadful first two weeks of the season Week 3, Drew Brees posted 288 yards and 3 TDs (23.5 fantasy points). Brees may have “padded stats” after an incredible day from running back Alvin Kamara, who hauled in 13 receptions on Sunday night, but stats are stats, and fantasy owners do not complain.

Brees misses Michael Thomas. The star wide receiver accounted for 30% of Brees' fantasy points in 2019. The Saints wide receivers accounted for only 34% of Brees' completions in Week 3. Thomas returned to practice this week for New Orleans. The stock of one of the fantasy football G.O.A.T.'s may be on the rise. However, until Brees begins to put up the numbers consistently, look for another play. The Saints should focus on the run in Week 4 against a Lions team's defense that is being gashed against the run.

Prediction: 255 passing yards and 2 TDs / Not a Top 15 QB play in Week 4

