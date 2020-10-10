Saints Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

What an odd week last week was for fantasy owners! NFL contests were postponed, moved to a different day, and COVID-19 continues to strike players and organizations. While Week 5 looks a little more transparent than Week 4, there are still decisions to be made on every team playing. To assist you with all things New Orleans Saints in the fantasy football world, here is Saints News Network's Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Week 5.

Start 'Em

QB Drew Brees

Finally, the fantasy football great, Drew Brees, is listed in my “start 'em” for the first time in 2020. What a year it has been for No. 9, from fan ridicule through the first two weeks to back-to-back solid outings and a vintage performance last week against the Lions. Yes, I use the phrase “vintage performance” despite it not resulting in a big fantasy day because, for the first time in 2020, we got a glimpse of the dominant Brees we know and love... and that is a good thing for fantasy owners.

The 32nd overall selection of the 2001 NFL Draft battles the team that drafted him, the Chargers, for what should be the final time in his two-decade-long NFL career. Los Angeles ranks 25th against the pass this season, surrendering 263 passing yards per game and 293 per game over their last three. They also rank 25th in the NFL in passing TDs allowed per game with 2.

In back to back weeks, NFC South quarterbacks have lit up the Chargers secondary. In Week 3, former Saint Teddy Bridgewater completed 78% of his passes for 235 yards and a TD. A week later, Tom Brady pieced together his best game as a Buccaneer, throwing for 369 yards and 5 TDs against the Chargers.

Brees has been impressive in his three prior matchups against his former team, completing 67.21% of his passes, throwing 916 yards, 9 TDs, and 3 INTs. In what will likely be his last go against his former team and the potential return of Michael Thomas, expect a show from Brees. I am starting him this week.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

It took a few weeks, but it finally looks like WR Emmanuel Sanders is comfortable in the Saints offense. In Week 4, Sanders set a new season-high with 6 receptions and 93 receiving yards. “I think I am just starting to get comfortable with the city of New Orleans and everything in general,” Sanders said, following Sunday's victory.

Though Michael Thomas could return to the Saints' lineup this week, the chemistry that Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders have built over the past two weeks (10 rec for 149 yards and 1 TD) should excite fantasy owners. I called Sanders one of my favorite FLEX options of the year, particularly in PPR leagues, and while the first two weeks of the season were not great showings, the last two have shown great consistent potential.

Sanders is a fantastic route runner that can still throw on the afterburners. With that new-found chemistry and the 25th ranked pass defense coming to town on Monday, the two-time Pro-Bowl selection is a solid FLEX play this week.

Sit 'Em

WR Tre'Quan Smith

It has to be good for Saints fans to see the success that wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith has found over the last three weeks. The former third-round pick from UCF has thrived in the absence of Michael Thomas, collecting 182 receiving yards and 2 TDs since Week 1. However, if there is one player that will not benefit from the return of Michael Thomas, it will be Smith.

In the return of Thomas, Smith would be relegated as the Saints third wide-out in the lineup. Smith's role is a familiar one he has played early in his career behind Thomas, and former Saint Ted Ginn Jr. New Orleans' offense will only improve as a whole as they return to health. While I fully expect Smith to continue to play a key role with the Saints, I do not see it being consistent enough to warrant starting him in your league until his role is redefined with Thomas in the line-up.

RB Latavius Murray

The New Orleans Saints rushing attack has carried the offense to success over the first quarter of the season. In the ground game's success and exceptional play of Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray can a forgotten man for fantasy owners. However, the 2016 Pro-Bowl selection has run for 122 yards and 2 TDs over the past two weeks.

Murray is a great asset for Sean Payton and the Saints' offense but maybe not as a starter on your fantasy team. Through four games, Murray is averaging just 11 carries a game, and with Alvin Kamara continuing his historic start to an NFL career (44 TDs in 40 games), it is clear who the Saints number one option is.

Unfortunately for Murray fantasy owners, it is not like the early days of Kamara's career, when his then partner in crime Mark Ingram II was a viable fantasy option. Kamara has matured into a generational talent, and it looks like the Saints are not going to waste it.

