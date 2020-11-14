SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em or Sit ' Em

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (6-2) sit atop the NFC heading into Week 10 as they host the San Francisco 49ers (4-5).  Unlike the Saints, many of you are not sitting atop your Fantasy Football league and need to know what to do with a few members of the Black and Gold this week.  I will help with the weekly Saints' Start'Em or Sit 'Em.

Start 'Em

Saints D/ST

USATSI_13779849_168388561_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Just two weeks ago, in Week 8, I said that it might be the only time all season that I would tell you to start the Saints D/ST, but here I am saying start 'em in Week 10. The Saints defense had a stellar week against the Buccaneers posting 16.0 fantasy points, their second-highest total season. Since their bye week, Dennis Allen's unit is averaging 11.5 points per game and has steadily improved the turnover margin (4 in the last 2 weeks) and sacks (8 in the previous 2 weeks).

Sunday afternoon, the Saints play the most banged-up team in the NFL, the 49ers. Their former NFC West foes are without their starting QB, RB, and TE for Week 10's matchup and face the largest Superdome crowd of the year. It sounds like a recipe for success, and their defense is beginning to turn the corner. They are a must-start in fantasy in Week 10.

QB Drew Brees

USATSI_15180369_168388561_lowres
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It should say a lot when a QB throws for 200+ yards and 4 TDs in a game and does not crack the top ten in fantasy points at his position for the week. Brees is ranked as the 13th best Fantasy Football QB through 9 weeks, and while he has trended up over the last four games, averaging over 20 points per game, he, unfortunately, does not carry the same fantasy value as he once did. With that being said, he remains a fringe starter, and while he faces a top 10 pass defense, I like him as a top 12 fantasy option this week.

Let's be clear Brees isn't throwing for a ton of yards per week like years past, but he is beginning to find a groove with his WRs and had Michael Thomas return last week after missing 7 games to injury. Brees and Co. return to the Superdome this week and battle an opponent. They scored 40 points just a season ago with nearly an identical roster. Look for Brees to crack 300 yards for the first time since Week 5 and dazzle with a vintage performance that includes a TD pass to Thomas.

Sit' Em

WR Tre'Quan Smith

USATSI_13768892_168388561_lowres
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Tre'Quan Smith finished Week 9 with only 1 reception, a 14-yard TD to open up the scoring against Tampa Bay, but despite the touchdown grab it is time to sit or cut the UCF product from your Fantasy lineup. With the return of both WR Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas to the Saints line up last week, Smith's already fringe FLEX option status has plummeted.

In his best outing of the season, Week 4 in Detroit, Smith hauled in 4 receptions for 54 yards and 2 TDs, resulting in 21.4 Fantasy points in PPR leagues. However, since that performance, Smith has failed to reach 10 or more points in PPR. With the Saints returning a multitude of offensive talent to the field, it is hard to lock in on any WR option outside of Michael Thomas. Smith is the team's best blocking wide-out - unfortunately, spectacular blocking downfield does not result in fantasy points. It is time for your fantasy team to part ways with Tre'Quan.

