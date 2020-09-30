Saints Kamara leads the NFL in Four Areas

Just a month ago, his future with the Saints was looming with reports that the team was "willing to listen" to trade offers for Kamara. A few weeks later, New Orleans' EVP/GM Mickey Loomis announced the team and their star running back agreed to a five-year extension, worth $77M.

Whether the former Tennessee Volunteer was motivated by the trade rumors or his mega-contract, he deserves to be in the conversation for the best running back in the league. Possibly OPOY or MVP as well. Through the first three games, Kamara leads the NFL in multiple statistical categories. It seems as though he has put an injury-plagued season behind him.

While many saw a bounce-back year coming for Kamara, no one could have predicted this type of start to his fourth NFL season. The three-time Pro-Bowl selection has not just tied his TD total from 2019 (6) but leads the league in non-quarterback touchdowns. Of Kamara’s six TDs, three have come from the ground and three from the air, including two receiving TDs Sunday night against Green Bay.

Seeing Kamara back in the end-zone at a consistent rate warms the hearts of all of Who Dat Nation and many fantasy football owners, but the TD numbers may be the least impressive stat of No. 41’s first three games.

After playing the majority of 2019 on a torn MCL, Kamara has returned to All-Pro form. Thanks to a vigorous rehab and recovery this past offseason, the 2017 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year leads the NFL in yards (438) and receiving yards by a running back (285). Kamara looks to continue his dominance in Week 4 against Detroit, a team that ranks 30th against the run (170+ yards per game) and recently gave up a 236 scrimmage yard day to Green Bay’s Aaron Jones.

Kamara spoke to media during training camp and stated that he and his trainer Sharif Tabbah (Dr. Reef) worked heavily on flexibility, mobility, and strengthening his ankles, knee, and hips. “We did a good job of that.” Kamara said. It was those exercises and training regimens that have elevated AK’s shiftiness, speed, and ankle-breaking ability in 2020, equating to him leading all NFL players in yards after the catch (280) through three weeks.

