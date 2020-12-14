Saints Loss to Eagles Sets the Stage for a Dramatic NFC Playoff Race

The New Orleans Saints had a great opportunity - no, strike that - a golden opportunity to seal the NFC South title, but the team "came out flat," remarked Saints head coach Sean Payton.

After further review, there were several fingers to be pointed, but in my opinion, New Orleans can point to three areas in their first loss in two years with a backup quarterback in place of Drew Brees.

After further review, there were several fingers to be pointed, but in my opinion, New Orleans can point to three areas in their first loss in two years with a backup quarterback in place of Drew Brees.

Ineffective playcalling. Lack of energy and urgency. Inability to be disciplined in the run game.

The Eagles won as a team. Their head coach never flinched the entire game. He believed his young and talented quarterback could debut with a win. They were confident and aggressive. While the Saints were tentative and could not execute well in all phases.

Sean Payton said that his team "came out flat". He is correct. They were sluggish and lacked energy.

It was bewildering to witness veteran players make costly and rookie-like mistakes. They knew Hurts would run RPOs, but Hendrickson often lost contain. Defensive linemen in the first half were reaching for tackles and the pursuit was slow.

Unfortunately, their failure to win this game has allowed the Green Bay Packers to take over the NFC Conference lead. Week 15's clash with the Kansas City Chiefs is all more crucial for New Orleans than before the Eagles game.

Another loss could slide them into third place in the NFC playoff race. This would be a tough slide to swallow for the Saints, who were in control of the playoff destiny this past week.

The Saints decided to take the first half off in Philadelphia and were down 17-0 at halftime. Their top defense resembled the undisciplined squad earlier in the season.

What was the most disheartening part of the falling to the Eagles was the Saints' run defense. The strength of the unit finally surrendered a 100+ yard rusher in 55 games. Not just to one player, but two. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (106 yards) and running back Miles Sanders (115 yards) smashed the New Orleans streak. To make matters worse for the Saints' defense, they gave up 580 total yards of offense to the Eagles. Malcolm Jenkins took the blame for allowing Sanders' 82-yard touchdown run. Jenkins advised the media, "that play was on me," and shouldered the responsibility.

Taysom Hill led two touchdown drives in the third quarter to bring the score within 3 points. The great halftime adjustments by the Saints were working. So it appeared.

Philadelphia's rushing attack grounded out a six-play for 53 yards drive in the fourth quarter to increase their lead to 24-14. New Orleans could not get back into the game. A late touchdown and a pretty good re-creation of Ambush by Morstead had Saints fans believing the team could pull out the miracle. It wasn't to be.

Wil Lutz is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. On Sunday, he missed two from 45 and 57 yards. Key players like Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, and Latavius Murray were never factors in the contest.

The offensive line became porous at times. Left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat struggled in protecting Taysom Hill's blindside. The linesmen allowed 5 sacks on the day.

Taysom said the Saints were taking a shot to Tre'Quan Smith. On second thought, he should have thrown to Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders. He also shouldered the "blame as a quarterback," commented Hill.

"We didn't play disciplined enough football the first-half." Cam Jordan continued, "As long as we trust one another, we can overcome a lot of things. We have to "control what you can control."

New Orleans cannot afford any more stumbles with three games left on the regular-season schedule. Tumbling down the NFC ranking could have the Saints playing on the road and not hosting a playoff matchup.

The loss is not the end of the world for the Saints. But, perhaps, it can be an awakening of some sort. The team is playoff-bound. Every game until then will be tense and full of drama with playoff implications.

They must go back on another six to seven-game win streak if they genuinely desire a second Super Bowl crown. Have they learned? Or, what they learned will be witnessed over the next several weeks.

We shall see.