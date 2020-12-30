Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 17 Scenarios

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 17

The Saints have already been in the postseason and won the NFC South last week, and there's an outside chance that they can grab the top spot in the conference.
We're entering the final week of the NFL's regular season for 2020, and it's amazing that we made it this far, all things considered. It's been a long and tumultuous road, and it's bittersweet to see things end. However, we won't miss fanless games or lackluster attendance on them.  Here's how Week 17 plays out for the playoffs, with all the scenarios for the NFC.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

  1. Packers (12-3)
  2. Saints (11-4)
  3. Seahawks (11-4)
  4. Washington Football Team (6-9)
  5. Bucs (10-5) 
  6. Rams (9-6)
  7. Bears (8-7)

The Packers, Saints, and Seahawks all won their respective divisions, while the Bucs are the only other team that has clinched a playoff spot.

In the Hunt

  • Cardinals (8-7) 
  • Cowboys (6-9) 
  • Giants (5-10) 

Eliminated 

  • Vikings (6-9)
  • Lions (5-10)
  • Panthers (5-10)
  • Eagles (4-10-1)
  • Falcons (4-11)

Matchups to watch: All of the games of interest for the NFC's first-round bye have been shifted to the late kickoff time slot on Sunday. All teams looking to get the coveted bye are on the road this weekend. The Packers travel to take on the Bears, while the Seahawks travel to take on the 49ers. The Saints take on the Panthers.

How the Saints can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

  1. NO Win +
  2. GB Loss + 
  3. SEA Win

NFC Playoff Scenarios

  • The Cardinals clinch a playoff spot with a win over tie and Bears tie. They play the Rams in the Los Angeles.
  • The Bears can get into the playoffs with a win over the Packers or Cardinals loss. There's always that weird tie scenario for both teams too. 
  • The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win over the Giants and a Football Team loss. Alternatively, Dallas could tie, but needs Washington to also lose.
  • The Packers can wrap up the top spot in the NFC by winning or seeing the Seahawks lose or tie.
  • The Rams can stamp a postseason ticket with a win or tie against the Cardinals, or a Bears loss or tie.
  • The Giants can win the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys and Washington loss.
  • The Seahawks can earn the No. 1 seed by winning over the 49ers and seeing both the Packers and Saints lose.
  • The Football Team can win the NFC East with a win over the Eagles or ending the game in a tie and having Dallas lose or tie.

