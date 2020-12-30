Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 17 Scenarios

The Saints have already been in the postseason and won the NFC South last week, and there's an outside chance that they can grab the top spot in the conference.

We're entering the final week of the NFL's regular season for 2020, and it's amazing that we made it this far, all things considered. It's been a long and tumultuous road, and it's bittersweet to see things end. However, we won't miss fanless games or lackluster attendance on them. Here's how Week 17 plays out for the playoffs, with all the scenarios for the NFC.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

Packers (12-3) Saints (11-4) Seahawks (11-4) Washington Football Team (6-9) Bucs (10-5) Rams (9-6) Bears (8-7)

The Packers, Saints, and Seahawks all won their respective divisions, while the Bucs are the only other team that has clinched a playoff spot.

In the Hunt

Cardinals (8-7)

Cowboys (6-9)

Giants (5-10)

Eliminated

Vikings (6-9)

Lions (5-10)

Panthers (5-10)

Eagles (4-10-1)

Falcons (4-11)

Matchups to watch: All of the games of interest for the NFC's first-round bye have been shifted to the late kickoff time slot on Sunday. All teams looking to get the coveted bye are on the road this weekend. The Packers travel to take on the Bears, while the Seahawks travel to take on the 49ers. The Saints take on the Panthers.

How the Saints can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

NO Win + GB Loss + SEA Win

NFC Playoff Scenarios