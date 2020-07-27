Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

What can the Saints and NFL learn from MLB Coronavirus Outbreaks?

Kyle T. Mosley

Should the recent MLB novel coronavirus outbreaks be a sign for the NFL? MLB decided to cancel two games slated this week because of positive coronavirus tests of players and coaches. The league scratched the Yankees-Phillies and Marlins-O's contests, and many speculate more games will see the same fate. As the New Orleans Saints and other NFL teams prepare to greet their rookies and veterans on Monday and Tuesday, will this be a warning to help or pause the NFL's efforts to reopen football?

The NFLPA released a nine-page report this weekend to share the NFL's agreement on procedures and protocols. It also states, the NFLPA and NFL are "finalizing the language that will reflect the CBA Amendments in a side letter, but we wanted to provide this important summary information as soon as possible given the short time before players begin to report to Training Camp." The agreement allows players to voluntarily opt-out, especially if they have pre-existing conditions, i.e., cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, asthma, hypertension/high blood pressure, and other health conditions where COVID-19 has been especially damaging on patients. The players are required to send a letter within seven days if they choose to opt-out.  

Drew Brees and Erik McCoy at Saints Training Camp 2019
Jul 28, 2019; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) snaps to quarterback Drew Brees (9) during training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

COVID-19 has not been controlled via a vaccine nor with social-distancing. It can be argued many have not adhered to most of the medical and legal mandates to protect citizens' health. The sports world's realities will remain valid for every player on an organized team; physical contact with your teammates and opponents will occur. The problem is how the NFL, MLB, NBA, and other entities can control the transmission of the novel coronavirus? The NBA has done adequately established a process of control where the other leagues could pattern their protocols.  

Unfortunately, the NFL has too many moving pieces affecting players, coaches, staff, and their respective loved ones and family members. Those outside moving parts in life for players may never totally be controlled by the league.  

I feel the NFL missed a window of opportunity. One possibility would have been for the NFL to quarantine players under contract in June. Thus, it could have created a better containment system to allow for isolation and timely treatments. As we witnessed last week, the pressure to reach agreements with the NFLPA seemed contrived and forced. Hence, players spoke out and expressed displeasure with the NFL's pace on the matter.

The Saints will welcome their 2020 class of draftees and veterans to their Metairie, LA headquarters. Has the NFL and NFLPA done enough to ensure professional football will take place in 2020? The next few weeks in the NFL and outside sports world will start to give us those answers.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Saints HC Mike Ditka: His Women's Football League and National Anthem Debate

New Orleans Saints former Head Coach, Mike Ditka, spoke with TMZ Sports about his new Women's football league, X League, and the National Anthem kneeling debate.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BigNOFan23

Saints Success Fueled By Underrated Role Players as Much as Their Cast of Stars

Here are a few underappreciated New Orleans players who have played key roles in the team's success.

Bob Rose

Saints 2020 Away Opponents Stadium Protocols Updates

If you're planning on attending a New Orleans Saints game in the 2020 season, you might want to check this out.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

5 Players the Saints should sign for Training Camp

Several talented free agents are still available who could help boost the New Orleans title chase.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Curtis Lofton, #50 - 50 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 50 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints News: Training Camp Updates, MT wants Clowney, Kamara & Armstead Birthdays

New Orleans Saints news and updates on the team from the week of July 20, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #49 Zach Wood

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 49 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints announce Cancellation of Preseason Games for 2020

The New Orleans Saints organization officially announce the cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints Training Camp Preview: Players projected to be Released

Here are the players most likely to be released for the New Orleans Saints to reach the newly implemented 80-man roster limit to start training camp.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Tight Ends get Madden 21 Ratings

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints Tight End's Madden 21 ratings.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan