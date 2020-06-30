Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Notes & Quotes:  Mrs. Benson, Brees, Jenkins,Harper, Evans, and NFLPA

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints organization was sort of quiet last week, June 22nd - June 28th, but things started to heat-up for the franchise's current and former players.

Saints Hall of Fame Announcements

The Saints announced their new inductees into the team's Hall of Fame. The Saints will honor two members of the team's outstanding 2006 Draft Class, former Safety Roman Harper (9 seasons-2006–2013, 2016) and G Jahri Evans (11 seasons-2006–2015, 2016) for the 2020 induction ceremony. WLOX reported, "Spanish radio broadcaster Marco Garcia has been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his vast contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization."

Jahri Evans was a dominant force on the Saints offensive line. Evans has a great chance to be inducted into Pro Football's Hall of Fame. He can join former T Willie Roaf as the other offensive lineman. Evans' streak of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections made his the most decorated Saints lineman in the team's history. By the way, John Madden bestowed Evans twice with his Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award in 2009 and 2011.   

On June 29, 2020, Evans was placed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

More on Harper later...

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins has become a prominent figure in the sports world, commenting on Social Issues in America. CNN hired Jenkins to become a contributor on Social Justice for the news network. In a CNN interview, Jenkins spoke about how football is "non-essential" compared to COVID-19. His comments were not received well, and some doubted his passion for playing football. Jenkins clarified his remarks in an interview on social media.

Here are my thoughts on Malcolm Jenkins, the NFL, and COVID-19.

Roman Harper's HUGE WEEK!!!

Roman Harper had a HUGE WEEK!  Here's how the former Saints 2nd-round draft choice in 2006 celebrated his week:

  1. He will become an Analyst for ESPN SEC Nation.
  2. He became a father again, with the birth of his son Seoul Harper.
  3. He was announced as an inductee into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Roman and his wife Heather!

Drew Brees support HBCUs

Drew and Brittany Brees announced sponsoring a Black College football event "BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL...ROAD TO EQUALITY." 

Mrs. Benson: Patrons won't be singing Dixie

Mrs. Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, has decided to change the name of Dixie Brewery and all associated products with the Dixie name. Market consultants were engaged by Mrs. Benson's organization to appropriately rebrand the brewery to represent all New Orleanians and Gulf Coast Region citizens. Gayle Benson has become one of the owners in professional sports, leading to positive social change in the world.

Gayle Benson Announcement on Dixie Beer Name Change
Credit:  DixieBeer.com

NFLPA DeMaurice Smith is upset with Star Players' Practices

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith shared his displeasure and concern about Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders, and other high-profile NFL players with USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon this weekend. In his interview with Salmon, Smith addressed his concerns about the players' "unsanctioned" practices that could be harmful in several ways for them and others regarding COVID-19.

Smith told Salmon, "Some fo those practices are not in the best interest of our player safety. They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And, I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season."

Many players are anxious to return to the football field. However, many safety measures to protect the players, players' families, NFL staff, and fans have not been adequately addressed by the union and NFL. The NFLPA is still negotiating insurance and worker compensation issues with the league, and any risky practices could jeopardize the talks.  Here is part of Smith's interview:

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tre'Quan Smith is primed to have a Breakout Year for Saints in 2020

New Orleans Saints' Sr. Offensive Assistant Coach, Curtis Johnson, expects 3rd-year WR Tre'Quan Smith to have a breakout season in 2020.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

Eyeing Up the Enemy: Los Angeles Chargers

Drew Brees seeks further revenge against the franchise that gave up on him in a Prime Time dual to cap off Week Five of the 2020 season.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

What should the Saints do with Alvin Kamara?

It's the final contract year for Alvin Kamara, and the Saints have some decisions to make on his future. What should they do?

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

Eyeing Up the Enemy: Detroit Lions

New Orleans will be favored against their Week 4 opponent despite being on the road, but must protect against potential overconfidence to record a key conference win.

Bob Rose

How New Orleans got an NFL Team, by Mike Detillier - Part 1

Mike Detillier writes on the story of how the City of New Orleans was able to land an NFL franchise. Based on his personal conversations with Dave Dixon and Buddy Diliberto.

MikeDetillier

by

Bob Rose

How New Orleans got an NFL Team, by Mike Detillier - Part 2

Part 2 of Mike Detillier's compilation of stories with Dave Dixon and Buddy Diliberto on the history behind "How New Orleans got an NFL Team."

MikeDetillier

Will Emmanuel Sanders' see a spike in his receiving numbers with Brees as his QB?

The New Orleans Saints' newest WR Emmanuel Sanders can expect a boost statistically in his first season playing alongside Drew Brees.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Gayle Benson will rename Dixie Beer; she's becoming an Avant-Garde in Professional Sports Leadership

Gayle Benson is becoming an Avant-Garde of professional sports leadership challenging the "Old Guard" and their silence. She is tackling important social issues and making sweeping changes which could rattle the NFL and NBA owners.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Stevemcknight

NFL New Normal, Pt. 2: Will we see professional football start in July?

Professional Football is in danger because of COVID-19. If so, will the New Orleans Saints start and finish the 2020 NFL season as scheduled?

Dr.C

Biggest Saints questions: How will Michael Thomas perform as an encore?

What could an encore look like for Saints' Michael Thomas after being NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019?

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55