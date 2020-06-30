Saints Notes & Quotes:  Mrs. Benson, Brees, Jenkins,Harper, Evans, and NFLPA

The New Orleans Saints organization was sort of quiet last week, June 22nd - June 28th, but things started to heat-up for the franchise's current and former players.

Saints Hall of Fame Announcements

The Saints announced their new inductees into the team's Hall of Fame. The Saints will honor two members of the team's outstanding 2006 Draft Class, former Safety Roman Harper (9 seasons-2006–2013, 2016) and G Jahri Evans (11 seasons-2006–2015, 2016) for the 2020 induction ceremony. WLOX reported, "Spanish radio broadcaster Marco Garcia has been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his vast contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization."

Jahri Evans was a dominant force on the Saints offensive line. Evans has a great chance to be inducted into Pro Football's Hall of Fame. He can join former T Willie Roaf as the other offensive lineman. Evans' streak of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections made his the most decorated Saints lineman in the team's history. By the way, John Madden bestowed Evans twice with his Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award in 2009 and 2011.

On June 29, 2020, Evans was placed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

More on Harper later...

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins has become a prominent figure in the sports world, commenting on Social Issues in America. CNN hired Jenkins to become a contributor on Social Justice for the news network. In a CNN interview, Jenkins spoke about how football is "non-essential" compared to COVID-19. His comments were not received well, and some doubted his passion for playing football. Jenkins clarified his remarks in an interview on social media.

Here are my thoughts on Malcolm Jenkins, the NFL, and COVID-19.

Roman Harper's HUGE WEEK!!!

Roman Harper had a HUGE WEEK! Here's how the former Saints 2nd-round draft choice in 2006 celebrated his week:

He will become an Analyst for ESPN SEC Nation. He became a father again, with the birth of his son Seoul Harper. He was announced as an inductee into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Roman and his wife Heather!

Drew Brees support HBCUs

Drew and Brittany Brees announced sponsoring a Black College football event "BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL...ROAD TO EQUALITY."

Mrs. Benson: Patrons won't be singing Dixie

Mrs. Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, has decided to change the name of Dixie Brewery and all associated products with the Dixie name. Market consultants were engaged by Mrs. Benson's organization to appropriately rebrand the brewery to represent all New Orleanians and Gulf Coast Region citizens. Gayle Benson has become one of the owners in professional sports, leading to positive social change in the world.

Credit: DixieBeer.com

NFLPA DeMaurice Smith is upset with Star Players' Practices

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith shared his displeasure and concern about Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders, and other high-profile NFL players with USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon this weekend. In his interview with Salmon, Smith addressed his concerns about the players' "unsanctioned" practices that could be harmful in several ways for them and others regarding COVID-19.

Smith told Salmon, "Some fo those practices are not in the best interest of our player safety. They're not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And, I don't think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season."

Many players are anxious to return to the football field. However, many safety measures to protect the players, players' families, NFL staff, and fans have not been adequately addressed by the union and NFL. The NFLPA is still negotiating insurance and worker compensation issues with the league, and any risky practices could jeopardize the talks. Here is part of Smith's interview: