Saints Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense Preview

A battle for first place in the NFC South will have the NFL spotlight this Sunday night when the New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is a rematch of opening day when the Saints defeated the Buccaneers 34-23 at home. New Orleans has won their last four contests, while Tampa Bay is riding a three-game winning streak.

The Saints have averaged 29.4 points per game, seventh-best in the NFL. They enter with the league's 10th ranked offense, averaging 386 yards per outing and over 400 yards/game since being held to just 271 by the Buccaneers in Week One.

The Saints have the NFL's fifth-best offense on 3rd downs, converting 49.5% of their opportunities. They are only 15th in red-zone percentage, converting 62.1% of their trips inside the opposing 20 into touchdowns.

They've turned the ball over just five times and have continued to be effective despite an injury-depleted receiving corps.

Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will face a Tampa Bay team that gives up an average of 20.6 points per game and ranks third in total defense, allowing 299.5 yards per contest. The Buccaneers have forced 14 turnovers so far, 5th most in the league, and have given up over 30 points twice this season. They rank 10th in 3rd down defense, allowing a 38.6% conversion rate. Their red-zone defense is less proficient, giving up a touchdown on 61% of opponents' trips inside their 20-yard line.

Let's look at how well the New Orleans offense matches up against the defense of their NFC South rivals.

THE PASSING GAME

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints own the league's 7th ranked passing attack, averaging 267 yards per game. Quarterback Drew Brees has silenced naysayers about a possible decline, throwing for at least 280 yards five times in the last six games and over 300 yards twice. Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%) and has thrown 13 touchdown passes against just 3 interceptions.

Brees has been sacked nine times this year, but the New Orleans offensive line has been much more effective recently after some early-season struggles inside. Second-year center Erik McCoy has been brilliant and guards Andrus Peat, and Cesar Ruiz have improved their footwork to give their quarterback a clean interior pocket.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are an elite duo and have shut down the league's best pass rushers week after week.

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon III Hargreaves (28) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

The Saints will welcome back their top three wideouts to a shorthanded receiving corps. Record-breaking All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has not played since Week 1 against Tampa Bay because of ankle and hamstring injuries. Thomas has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and 90 receptions in all four of his seasons and is nearly unstoppable through the intermediate zones of a defense.

Sanders returns after a two-game stint on the Reserve-Covid list. Before missing the last two contests, he had caught 18 passes for 215 yards in his previous two campaigns and had developed excellent chemistry with Brees.

Undrafted rookie WR Marquez Callaway has impressed both Brees and his coaches since training camp and has been a surprise contributor to the offense in Thomas's absence. Callaway has 13 receptions for 125 yards, all in his last three games, including 8 catches for 75 yards against the Panthers two weeks ago.

Third-year wideout Tre'Quan Smith (25 catches, 295 yards, 2 scores) and All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harris (14-120, 2) have both had good moments and provided Brees with reliable wideouts despite the injuries to the position.

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (31) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

With a depleted receiving corps, the Saints have relied on the dynamic dual-threat ability of RB Alvin Kamara. The 25-Yr old Kamara leads the team with 55 receptions for 556 yards and 3 scores. He is among the league leaders in receptions and receiving yards and leads all running backs in both categories. Tight end Jared Cook is also a vital part of the attack and has 19 catches for 249 yards and a team-high 4 touchdowns. Cook, who is too physical for most defensive backs and too athletic for most linebackers, is a matchup nightmare for defenses and leads the team with 13.1 yards per catch.

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The Buccaneers are ranked 14th in the league against the pass, allowing 229 yards per game. Tampa Bay has gotten much better play from a secondary that had often been vulnerable in recent years. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 66% of their throws against the Bucs but have been intercepted 11 times.

The Buccaneers have a talented and physical trio of cornerbacks in Carlton Davis (4 interceptions), Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Athletic safeties Jordan Whitehead and star rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. are a playmaking duo, while Mike Edwards provides quality depth.

Devin White and Lavonte David are possibly the most athletic pair of linebackers in the league and are standouts in coverage responsibilities.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pressures during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Buccaneers have sacked opposing quarterbacks 28 times this season and have registered 62 QB hits. Edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul (6.5 sacks) and Shaquil Barrett (3) are both a lethal challenge to opposing offensive tackles.

Veteran Ndamukong Suh is having another Pro Bowl campaign inside and has added 4 sacks and a team-high 12 QB hits despite constant double teams. David and White have contributed a combined 6.5 sacks as dangerous blitzers.

THE RUNNING GAME

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans ranks 14th in the league with their running game, which averages 119 yards per game. Alvin Kamara, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage, leads the team with 431 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry. Latavius Murray has added 282 yards and 2 scores on the ground as an effective complement to Kamara's versatility.

Both rushers can pick up tough yards between the tackles, have the speed to get around the edge, and are elusive in the open field. The New Orleans offensive line gives their running backs the big push at the point of attack and is outstanding in opening up cutback lanes for the runners.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Tampa Bay has the league's top-ranked run defense, allowing only 70 yards per game and 3.2 per carry. The Buccaneers have allowed just one opponent to rush for over 100 yards against them, but that was last week against the Giants, who had surprising success on the ground.

They lost defensive tackle Vita Vea to a season-ending injury earlier this year. An enormous loss in the middle, but DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches has filled in capably, and the Bucs traded for former Jets DT Steve McLendon.

The Bucs' linebackers David and White are excellent run defenders and have superior athleticism, but each thrives when the linemen in front of them tie up blockers.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Despite their victory in Week One, the Saints were held to just 271 total yards by the Tampa Bay defense. Brees was sacked just once, by Pierre-Paul, but the Buccaneers registered 4 QB hits and 8 pressures while holding him to 160 yards passing. New Orleans picked up only 82 yards in the running game and averaged a paltry 2.4 yards per rush.

For the Saints to change those numbers, they will need to establish better control of the line of scrimmage than they had in the first matchup against a Tampa Bay front seven playing without DT Vita Vea and DE William Gholston.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Buccaneers have been susceptible down the field at times this season, but that hasn't been a strength of New Orleans. Particularly CB Jamel Dean, who tends to bite on underneath fakes and double moves.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and S Antoine Winfield Jr. have developed into Pro Bowl defensive backs, presenting a critical matchup against a Saints receiving corps that should have Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back.

The Saints must give Brees the time to go through his progressions, but his receivers must win their one-on-one battles. If they can make plays in the Tampa secondary, that will open up more space underneath for Alvin Kamara to flourish in his showdown against LBs David and White.