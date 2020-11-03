SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints on the Verge of Sizzling

John Hendrix

Somehow, some way, the Saints are 5-2 after everything that's happened to them. New Orleans picked up their third straight victory where they won by a three-point margin, and have won four straight after getting into a 1-2 hole. The Bears were their most recent victim, as New Orleans rallied from a 13-3 deficit and then gave up a 10-point lead of their own. Overtime for the second time this season helped decide this one.

It's been a little bit of everything in the five Saints victories, and while it's refreshing to see them win the type of games they have this season, it's probably not good enough come playoff time. Make no mistake about it, the Buccaneers should give Sean Payton a huge test in what seemingly becomes a very big NFC South showdown. In the same breath, this is a team that's still finding themselves approaching the midpoint of their season.

Sean Payton said on Monday, "I think we're still improving, I thought we got better yesterday in a tough environment. But I do think there's a grit element. And when you're able to play well in tight games and come out with a win, I think you develop a certain confidence and you're comfortable playing and overtime." 

"We still feel like there are a number of things we can do better. And it's a lot easier to coach after you have a winning moment. And yet you bring them back in and you talk about hey, these are some things that we need to improve on when we play the next game or a more important game."

Those things the Saints need to improve on and get better at aren't a laundry list, and there's been big strides made by the team to adjust. Again, it hasn't been perfect, but the improvement is encouraging. For the fans, it's a cardiac experience of sorts watching New Orleans play week after week, but that's also nothing new. In the past, those type of close games are the ones the Saints would come up just short, so it's refreshing to see them be on the other side of things. Whether it's been a comeback, close win, or just making the biggest play when it matters the most, the Saints have been there.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3, which already saw New Orleans make one move, acquiring linebacker Kwon Alexander from the 49ers in exchange for a conditional 5th rounder (based on playing time) and Kiko Alonso. That figures to be a big pickup for the Saints defense, but Alexander hasn't played since Week 5 due to an ankle injury. He won't be in the immediate plans for the Saints due to the onboarding process, but looks to be available when New Orleans plays San Francisco in Week 10.

Drew Brees has been instrumental in helping lead the Saints to victory without their top two receiving threats in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and they look to both be in the lineup this week. New Orleans should also get back Marquez Callaway, who emerged in a big way against the Panthers. All of the sudden, the team is almost at its full strength, and that's something that could be scary for the others teams in the league.

Meeting the Bucs in a rematch of Week 1 is going to take over all storylines this week, and this is an important game for both squads. For the Saints, it's a chance to really make a statement in the NFC and take back grasp of the division. For the Bucs, they'll certainly want revenge, and want to increase their lead on New Orleans and make true believers across the NFL. It'll truly be a test of who wants it more, and a Saints win can truly put them as one of the hottest teams in football.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Bears Pregame Report on Saints News Network [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan give fans a preview of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Saints Look to Extend Success in November Under Sean Payton

Can we expect another strong November from New Orleans as they look to position a playoff run?

Bob Rose

By the Numbers: Saints vs Bears in Week 8

A look inside the numbers from the New Orleans Saints Week 8 Overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

BtBoylan

Game Balls from the Saints 26-23 Brawl Over the Bears

New Orleans perseveres to win an overtime slugfest over Chicago on the road.

Bob Rose

by

father_nature

Saints vs. Bears: A First-Half Analysis

A first-half analysis of the key plays, stats, and moments in the Saints at Bears battle at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 8 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts from their Week 8 victory over the Bears.

John Hendrix

Saints trade for LB Kwon Alexander from 49ers

New Orleans swings a deal with conference rival San Francisco to upgrade their linebacking corps

Bob Rose

3 Takeaways from Saints Overtime Victory over the Bears

Three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints Overtime Victory Over the Chicago Bears Sunday Afternoon.

BtBoylan

Report: Saints' Sheldon Rankins Suffers MCL Sprain

Saints' defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins reportedly avoided a major injury to his knee, but will likely be out for the next several weeks.

John Hendrix