SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

First Look: Panthers vs. Saints

John Hendrix

After a week of rest, the Saints (3-2) are back to work to host the Panthers (3-3) inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the team's first home noon kickoff of the season. Teddy Bridgewater returns to take on his former squad, and is looking to help get back on track after a rough outing against the Bears. Sean Payton and company have hopefully got some things cleaned up during the bye, and should get back some big players.

What to Watch For

Michael Thomas. The drama seems to be over or at least in the past for the Saints, and Thomas is hopefully about to unleash his wrath on opposing secondaries. The offense has done a formidable job over the past couple of games after overcoming struggles without Thomas early. Even if Thomas isn't a big factor on the stat sheet, just having his presence should only help the New Orleans offensive attack. He's going to be a big part of what the Saints like to do, and should have a killer rest of the season.

Adjustments from the bye week. We don't need to see perfection from the Saints, but improvements are expected. The biggest concern is on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in coverage. Miscommunications are something that can be fixed, as well as basic fundamentals like tackling and such. We'd also like to see the Saints play more disciplined, as flags have essentially killed them all season. Between that and some better play calling and better Taysom Hill utilization, there should be a better Saints product on the field this Sunday.

Fan presence. You can't call 3,000 fans an impact in the Superdome, but it will be good to see some more there as opposed to the 750 that have been allowed over the past two home games. This is a big step in the right direction, as the hope is to gradually increase and get up to 15,000 by the home game against the 49ers. Needless to say, it'll be a hot ticket, and the lower bowl will be used.

Teddy's return. Teddy Bridgewater may have only spent two seasons with the Saints, but his impact on and off the field left its mark. Bridgewater blossomed under Sean Payton, filling in at a time where the unthinkable happened when Drew Brees was lost due to injury. Bridgewater's perfect 5-0 record was no joke, as New Orleans beat some pretty tough opponents during his time as a starter. Bridgewater looks to overcome a bad showing against the Bears last week, and will have his work cut out for him with the Saints defense. He poses an interesting challenge for Dennis Allen, as he can escape the pocket and isn't afraid to run. New Orleans has had its fair share of defending against this so far.

Health and availability. Having over 10 players on an injury report is never ideal, but that's the boat the Saints were in before playing the Chargers. While they did get some players like Jared Cook and Marcus Davenport back, they weren't 100 percent. We're looking for them to be close to that this week, as well as a return of Janoris Jenkins, Deonte Harris, and Justin Hardee Sr. Other players like Kiko Alonso and Ty Montgomery are hopefully able to return soon, which comes at a pretty good time for the Saints.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where do the Saints need to improve the most?

It's hardly a secret on what's led to the Saints being 3-2 on the year, so where do they need to improve the most coming out of the bye week?

John Hendrix

by

SAINTSBOI602

Saints and New Orleans Mayor Make a Deal for Fans at Home Games

Saints and Mayor Cantrell reach an agreement for fans at home games after a contentious and public battle.

Dr.C

Saints Need Aggressive Starts to Games Coming Out of the Bye

The sluggish start that New Orleans is off to this season is reflective of how slow they're started each game. Look for the Saints to be more aggressive coming out of the gate when they return from their bye.

Bob Rose

Panthers vs. Saints: 3 Things to Watch in Week 7

3 Things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

BtBoylan

Saints Designate Kiko Alonso and Ty Montgomery to Return From Injured List

New Orleans activates two talented veterans from injured reserve.

Dr.C

by

Bob Rose

Report: Saints-Panthers game to stay at Superdome

No Tiger Stadium is in play for the Saints on Sunday, according to a report.

John Hendrix

Who has been the most underrated Saints player thus far?

We know that players like Alvin Kamara have been outstanding for the Saints, but who has been overlooked throughout the first several games?

John Hendrix

3 Takeaways From Around the NFC South in Week 6

3 Takeaways from around the NFC SOUTH during the New Orleans Saints BYE in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season.

BtBoylan

Saints 1st Quarter + 1 Game Report Card (Offense, Special Teams, Coaches)

Out-of-sync, no rhythm, off-beat, undisciplined are a few of the words used to describe the first-quarter + 1 game performance of the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Rookie Class Expected to Make a Bigger Impact as Season Progresses

Most of the New Orleans rookies were not expected to play a big role in the 2020 season.  But after flashes of talent early in the year, these first-year players showed that they are ready to have a major say in the team's success this season.

Bob Rose