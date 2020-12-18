Saints Pass Defense vs. Chiefs Pass Offense

A disruptive New Orleans pass rush will be challenged to return to form against Kansas City's explosive passing attack in Week 15.

The New Orleans Saints fell to 10-3 with an upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week that snapped their nine-game winning streak. To get back to their winning ways, and clinch the NFC South title, the Saints must overcome the explosive offense of the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs at home this Sunday.

New Orleans had a poor outing defensively against the Eagles, despite facing a rookie quarterback in Jalen Hurts who was making his first start. The Saints still come into this game with the NFL's 2nd ranked overall defense, allowing 299 yards and 20 points per game.

One reason for the lofty defensive rankings is because of a 2nd ranked run defense, but New Orleans has also played well against the pass after early season struggles. The Saints pass defense ranks 4th, giving up 209 yards per contest. They allow opposing quarterbacks to complete only 60.7% of their throws and have not allowed a 300-Yd passer in 15 consecutive games. That streak will be severely tested this Sunday.

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) and safety Marcus Williams (43) preventing a touchdown on a fourth down play during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

CHIEFS PASS OFFENSE

Kansas City has the league's top-ranked offense, averaging 429 yards and 31 points per game. The Chiefs have more 1st downs than any other team, rank fourth in 3rd down percentage, and have scored over 30 points nine times this season. They are paced by the NFL's most explosive passing attack. Kansas City leads the league in passing yardage and yards per attempt, a category where they have finished near the top of the league for four straight seasons.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a favorite to win his second MVP award in three years. Mahomes has completed a career-high 68.4% of his throws for an average of 323 yards per game with 33 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions. He’s surpassed 300 yards nine times this season, including his last six outings, with seven games of over 340 yards. Mahomes is special, but he has one of the league's best corps of pass catchers to target.

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Travis Kelce is the NFL's best at his position and has five consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving, a league record for tight ends. Kelce leads the NFL with 1,250 receiving yards this season. He has 90 receptions and 9 scores, hauling in 75% of his targets. Kelce is a physical target underneath who is a precise route runner with the athleticism to beat defenses deep. He has caught at least five passes in every game but one this season and has nine games with at least 90 yards receiving, surpassing 100 yards in five of the last six contests.

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after the catch against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes also benefits from the speed of a 4×100m relay team at wide receiver. Fifth-year wideout Tyreek Hill leads that group and has three 1,000-Yd receiving seasons in his last four years. He has 77 receptions for 1,158 yards so far this season. One of the NFL's most feared offensive weapons, Hill is a scoring threat from anywhere on the field and leads the league with 14 receiving touchdowns, adding two more as a rusher. Hill has eight games with at least 75 yards receiving, surpassing the 100-Yd mark three times and 200 yards once.

The Chiefs have excellent depth at wide receiver. Veteran Pro Bowler Sammy Watkins, Pro Bowl kick returner Mecole Hardman, Jr., and Demarcus Robinson are all dangerous as deep threats or in the open field after a short reception. Running backs Clyde Edward-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell also give the Chiefs quality receiving threats out of the backfield.

Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY

SAINTS PASS DEFENSE

The Saints have 36 sacks and 86 quarterback hits this year. They have been one of the league's most disruptive defenses in 2020, but did not record a sack for the first time this season and generated very little pressure against the Eagles and rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts last week. New Orleans has been able to pressure most quarterbacks with their talented and deep defensive line, allowing them to be more creative with coverage packages rather than being forced to blitz.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the team with a career-high 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits. Veteran DE Cam Jordan has 6.5 sacks with 22 pressures and has played at his usual All-Pro level over the second half of the year. Marcus Davenport (1.5 sacks, 13 pressures) has missed five games with injury, but is a disruptive presence opposite Jordan when he's been in the lineup. Second-year DE Carl Granderson has supplied quality depth.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

It’s unwise to to give any of the New Orleans edge rushers single blocking, but they force opponents to do just that at times because of the talent this defense has at defensive tackle. Fifth-year DT David Onyemata, who already has a career-high 6 sacks and 19 pressures, has developed into a terrific interior pass rusher.

Sheldon Rankins, the 12th overall selection in the 2016 draft, has missed five games this year but still has 1.5 sacks and 8 QB hits. The Saints could be without DT Malcom Brown again this week with a shoulder injury, but have a good depth at the position with Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach.

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the backfield during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen runs an aggressive scheme and will blitz opposing passers in any situation. All-Pro LB Demario Davis has been a force as a pass rusher, contributing 4 sacks and 14 pressures. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins have also been disruptive in that capacity. Constant pressure has forced opposing quarterbacks into mistakes and contributed to the 20 turnovers forced by the Saints this season, seventh most in the league. The defense has also benefited from greatly improved play in the secondary after early season struggles.

Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins have each played at a high level and can lock down the NFL's top wideouts. Jenkins and Lattimore have allowed a combined 56% completion percentage when targeted, with 4 interceptions and 17 passes broken up. Gardner-Johnson has been terrific in slot coverage. Veteran CB P.J. Williams is a liability in man coverage but has good recognition when off the ball.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Safety Marcus Williams, who is tied with Janoris Jenkins with a team-high 3 interceptions, has been outstanding in deep coverage over recent weeks. He and Malcolm Jenkins have fortified their early season struggles, allowing the coverage underneath to be more aggressive.

After some issues early in the year against opposing tight ends, the Saints have locked down against that position, despite some success by Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz last week. Linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander are athletic and fluid in coverage and have taken on the responsibility of covering the tight ends in most alignments.

Mahomes is one of the league's most difficult quarterbacks to sack, but it is imperative that the Saints get consistent pressure on him to make him uncomfortable and rush his throws. The New Orleans secondary must be physical with the smaller Kansas City wideouts to keep them from getting a free release, but will also be challenged to stay with them in the open field. Kelce is a mismatch against most defenses, but the Saints have the athletic linebackers to contain him.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass at the end of the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Friday reports have surfaced that QB Drew Brees will return from a rib injury to make his first start since Week 10 against San Francisco. While the Saints have the offensive firepower to match the Chiefs on the scoreboard, New Orleans must make plays defensively against the explosive Kansas City offense to give their own offense extra scoring chances.

NOTABLE PLAYERS: Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Cam Jordan, Tyreek Hill, David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, Carl Granderson, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport