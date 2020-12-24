Saints Pass Defense vs. Vikings Pass Offense

The New Orleans pass defense has had some heartbreaking letdowns against the Minnesota passing attack in big games. They must reverse that trend to earn a Christmas Day win in this critical Week 16 matchup.

The New Orleans Saints have dropped their last two games to fall to 10-4. Their spot in the postseason is secure, but they still need one more win to grab the NFC South title and guarantee at least one home playoff game. This Friday, Christmas Day, the Saints will attempt to do that when they host the 6-8 Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans has built their lofty record thanks to balance in all three phases of the game, but injuries have ravaged the offensive unit. Over the last two months, the strength of this team has been on the defensive side. The Saints own the NFL's 3rd ranked defense, allowing 306 yards per game. They're ranked just 29th in red-zone defense, but are 11th in 3rd down percentage and allow only 21.2 points per contest. The Saints have forced 21 turnovers, 5th most in the league, and have the NFL's 4th ranked rush defense.

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY

Surprising to some is how New Orleans has fared against the pass. They have the league's 5th ranked pass defense, allowing an average of 211 yards/game and 60% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks while intercepting 13 passes. The Saints have been even better defending the pass over their last seven games after eliminating some early season breakdowns in the secondary. Over that span, the team has surrendered just 199 yards through the air and 54% completion percentage while recording 9 interceptions, 21 sacks, and allowing six touchdown passes. They've held accomplished Pro Bowlers like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Matt Ryan to 54% completion percentage while intercepting them six times.

VIKINGS PASS OFFENSE

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY

New Orleans now takes on a Minnesota offense that ranks fifth in total yardage at 387/game, but just 14th in scoring (25.7 points/game) and 3rd down percentage. Their passing attack has been erratic over the last three seasons, but have the weapons capable of making big plays. The Vikings rank 14th in passing offense, averaging 239 yards per contest.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 67.6% of his attempts this season with 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s had three outings of over 300 yards this season and has decent mobility with the arm strength to make all the throws. Cousins has been criticized for his inconsistent accuracy and holding on to the ball too long, leading to several turnovers. He’s faced the Saints four times in his career, twice with Minnesota. In those games, he’s averaged 312 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and just one interception while being sacked 11 times.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the third quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY

When he’s given time to throw, Cousins has some of the NFL's best pass catchers to target. Rookie first-round pick WR Justin Jefferson is a star and leads the team with 73 receptions for 1,182 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has six 100-Yd outings and six games with at least six catches. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen has 62 receptions for 771 yards and a team-high 13 scores with three 100-Yd games. He is an outstanding route runner and is one of the league's most consistent receivers. Thielen has been a nightmare for New Orleans defensive backs, averaging 7 receptions for 116 yards in four meetings against them.

The Vikings have a pair of athletic mismatches at tight end. Veteran Kyle Rudolph is having a down year by his standards but has 28 catches for 334 yards and a score. Rudolph, who caught the game-winning touchdown in a first-round playoff upset of the Saints last season, has missed the last two games with a foot injury and is questionable for this game. Second-year TE Irv Smith Jr., son of former New Orleans TE Irv Smith Sr., has 22 receptions for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Dalvin Cook is also a dangerous check-down option at running back, pulling in 42 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass for the winning touchdown over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY © Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Cousins has been sacked 34 times this year and has had one of the league's more inconsistent offensive lines protecting him during his three years with the Vikings. Tackles Brian O'Neill and veteran Riley Reiff are former high draft choices, as is C Garrett Bradbury and G Ezra Cleveland. The group is a physical bunch, but are more adept at opening holes for their 5th ranked rushing attack and RB Dalvin Cook. Cousins has been sacked 13 times in the last three outings and gone down at least twice in ten games this season.

SAINTS PASS DEFENSE

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints get outstanding pressure on opposing passers. They have 40 sacks and 97 QB hits this season, among the highest in the league. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is tied for the league lead with 12.5 sacks and leads the team with 32 pressures. While Hendrickson has had a breakout year, steady veteran DE Cameron Jordan continues his high level of play.

Jordan has 6.5 sacks and 24 pressures, earning him his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl bid and sixth of his career. Marcus Davenport missed six games early in the year but has quietly had a very good season with 1.5 sacks and 15 pressures. Second-year DE Carl Granderson, who has 3 sacks in limited snaps, has been outstanding in a reserve role.

The New Orleans defensive tackles also create consistent disruption, collapsing a pass pocket and forcing quarterbacks to rush their throws. Like Hendrickson overlooked in the Pro Bowl voting, DT David Onyemata has had his best season with 6 sacks and 21 pressures. Sheldon Rankins, one of the league's better interior rushers, has rebounded from a knee injury that cost him six games and has 1.5 sacks.

The team hopes to get underrated DT Malcom Brown back this week from a shoulder injury that sidelined him the last two games, but Brown could be a game-time decision. Without him and Rankins earlier in the year, Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach have supplied quality interior depth.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

Despite a dominant and deep front four, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to bring extra pressure by blitzing often. All-Pro LB Demario Davis, despite being overlooked again by Pro Bowl voters, has flourished in that role with 4 sacks and 14 pressures. Safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins, who have combined for 3 sacks and 7 QB hits, are also effective as extra rushers off the edge.

Davis, Gardner-Johnson, Jenkins, and LB Kwon Alexander are athletic defenders in coverage that have been outstanding in recent weeks against opposing tight ends. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the team with 12 passes defended, is also employed in slot coverage against wideouts. He and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins have provided standout coverage, allowing Allen to employ a more aggressive scheme.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) defends Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY

Janoris Jenkins, who has 3 interceptions, has allowed just 58% completion percentage and two scores when targeted. Lattimore has surrendered 56% when targeted, earning the third Pro Bowl bid in his four seasons.

Free safety Marcus Williams has 3 interceptions and has been outstanding on the back end, but looks like an ankle injury suffered last Sunday will keep him out this week against Minnesota. Savvy veteran D.J. Swearinger will replace him if that’s the case, with P.J. Williams possibly seeing snaps at safety.

Despite losing to Kansas City last week, the Saints did a wonderful job against QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, and TE Travis Kelce. They’ll look to do the same against a Minnesota receiving corps that has been kryptonite against New Orleans defensive backs. The Saints will need to bring relentless pressure on Cousins, who traditionally gets skittish against a heavy pass rush, and shut down the run to eliminate a play-action threat.

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (23) defends Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY

Breakdowns in the New Orleans secondary contributed heavily to improbable playoff losses to Minnesota in 2018 and last season. If the Saints are to secure the division title and at least one home playoff game this season, their pass defense must play up to its capabilities and force mistakes rather than coming up short in critical moments.