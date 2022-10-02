Saints Passing Attack vs. Vikings Pass Defense

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host this morning’s showdown between the 1-2 New Orleans Saints and 2-1 Minnesota Vikings. This is the 37th all-time meeting between the Saints and Vikings. Minnesota leads the series, 23-13, which includes a 4-1 record against New Orleans in the playoffs.

The Vikings have ended the Saints season in heartbreaking fashion four times, but New Orleans took the biggest game between the two in a 31-28 overtime victory in the 2010 NFC Championship. It was the prelude to a New Orleans win in Super Bowl XLIV.

The Saints have not gotten off to an encouraging start in 2022. Despite the return of QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas, along with the additions of wideouts Jarvis Landry and first-round pick Chris Olave, the unit has crippled itself with poor execution and self-inflicted mistakes.

New Orleans ranks eighth in total yardage, but has averaged only 17 points per game and have committed nine turnovers, most in the NFL. This week, they’ll be without injured QB Jameis Winston, WR Michael Thomas, and G Andrus Peat. Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry could also be limited because of their own injuries.

The Saints take on a Minnesota defense that ranks 31st in total defense and 24th against the run. While it's vital that New Orleans is able to run the ball, their battered passing game will also need to be productive behind a backup quarterback.

Will Andy Dalton move the ball against the Vikings defense?

New Orleans Passing Attack

17 points per game

261.3 passing yards/game (8th)

63.5% completion percentage

4 touchdowns

5 interceptions

11 sacks/23 QB hits

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Four vertebrae fractures in Winston's lower back clearly affected his mechanics. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton was signed this offseason for exactly this type of situation.

Dalton is an accurate passer with an underrated deep ball. He’s completed over 62% of his attempts for 35,279 yards with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Remember that he took the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons.

Dalton is a more patient passer than Winston, but not nearly as dynamic. He’s more apt to take what a defense gives him and proved that he could efficiently direct this offense during preseason and training camp. Dalton still has the ability to carve up defenses, but he lacks Winston's mobility so he’ll need solid protection to do it.

Protection has been an issue for the Saints offensive line all season. Winston was under constant harassment, although he also held onto the ball too long at times. Their biggest problems have been with the interior blocking.

Center Erik McCoy has played decently, but guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz have been human turnstiles for pass rushers. Now Calvin Throckmorton replaces an injured Peat. Throckmorton is athletically limited, but played solid football while starting 14 games last year.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst are an excellent duo. Especially Ramczyk, who can shut down elite pass rushers one-on-one. However, even this tandem has played inconsistently. Expect the Saints to keep TE Adam Trautman in as an extra blocker on several pass plays. Juwan Johnson is the only true receiving threat at the tight end spot.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (24) defends. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY

Even without Michael Thomas, Dalton should still have a few talented receivers to target. Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave is off to a spectacular start. He’s an excellent route runner with explosive speed who can threaten a defense on every level. Olave leads the team with 17 receptions on 29 targets for 268 yards.

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry left last week with an ankle injury and his level of effectiveness isn't known. If reasonably healthy, he's a precise route runner with excellent hands. Landry has 13 receptions for 161 yards so far. He and Olave worked up a strong chemistry with Dalton during the preseason.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during a NFC Wild Card game. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Without Thomas, Deonte Harty, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will see more snaps. Smith had some big catches last week before leaving with a concussion, but Harty and Callaway are the much better receivers.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is the league's best receiving back, but hasn't been used as effectively in that capacity dating back to last season. He’s been targeted just 11 times this season, catching five for only 19 yards.

Now nursing a rib injury, Kamara may give some snaps up to Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray. Ingram and Murray aren't nearly as dynamic as Kamara, but both can be effective on screens and check-downs.

Minnesota Pass Defense

18.3 points per game

275.7 passing yards/game (29th)

69.4% completion percentage

2 touchdowns

3 interceptions

7 sacks/13 QB hits

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during a NFC Wild Card game. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY

The Vikings have a big defensive front with physical and downhill defenders. They're listed as a 3-4 front, but outside linebackers Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, and D.J Wonnum are really extra defensive ends. These three are fearsome pass rushers with the ability to change the momentum of a game.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock, and NT Harrison Phillips are big-bodied players who clog running lanes. They can also tie up blockers to free up their edge rushers and get good interior push into backfields.

Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks are a pair of playmaking tackling machines at inside linebacker. Each has good size and excellent awareness, which makes up for their lack of athleticism in coverage. Troy Dye and rookie Brian Asamoah are smaller, but more athletic linebackers who provide quality depth.

Veteran Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson leads an inexperienced group of cornerbacks that’s looked highly vulnerable the last two weeks. Inconsistent third-year CB Cameron Dantzler is a physically imposing defender who is up-and-down in his play. Chandon Sullivan takes the place of injured rookie Andrew Booth.

Oct 28, 2018; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13). Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith will be back in the lineup after missing last week with a concussion. Smith is one of the league's better safeties and an elite playmaker on the back end. He’s complemented by a trio of up-and-coming young safeties in Camryn Bynum, first-round choice Lewis Cine, and Josh Metellus.

What to Expect

Jan 14, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) catches a touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton is a much better fit than Winston in a shorter, rhythmic passing game. We could see him attack the Minnesota defense with quick passes to Olave, Landry, and his running backs.

Health permitting, Kamara has a major athletic advantage over Kendricks and Hicks in space. This could be the week that the dynamic Kamara finally has a breakout performance as a receiver.

While the Saints could exploit the Vikings with a sideline-to-sideline attack, don't discount deep shots to Olave or Harty to keep the Minnesota safeties from cheating up in the box.

Peterson is still a quality cover corner in his 12th season. With Landry hobbled, Peterson could spend much of the time in coverage on Olave, which presents the biggest challenge of Olave's young career to date. It's crucial that the other New Orleans wideouts get separation against Dantzler and Sullivan, who have given up a combined 85% completion rate when targeted this season.

Above all else, the Saints offensive line must protect the passer and establish balance with the running game. They’ll be challenged by Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, and D.J. Wonnum, with their chances to win likely dependent on the ability to contain them.