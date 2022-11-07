Saints Passing Attack vs. Ravens Pass Defense

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen surprised many when he announced that Andy Dalton would continue to be the starting quarterback going into their Week-8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jameis Winston, who started the year but has been out since week four with a back injury, was expected to return as the starter.

Dalton rewarded his coach's faith by efficiently performing in a 24-0 win over the Raiders. Now he'll try to lead the 3-5 Saints to their first back-to-back victories of the year when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Despite an injury-ravaged receiving corps, the Saints rank fifth in total offense with an average of 394.4 yards per game. They'll face off against a 24th-ranked Ravens defense that allows an average of 364.3 yards per contest. Baltimore's strength has been with their fifth-ranked run defense, whereas New Orleans has had great success over the last month.

Can a short-handed Saints receiving corps make the necessary plays against Baltimore's pass defense to notch a second straight win?

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Passing Attack

24.9 points per game (8th)

253 passing yards/game (8th

14 touchdowns

9 interceptions

15 sacks

43.8% 3rd Down Percentage (8th)

Despite not having wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, the Saints have averaged more points (29.6) and yards (407) in Dalton's five starts.

Aside from three interceptions against the Cardinals, the 35-year-old Dalton has taken care of the ball well. He's completed 65.2% of his passes with nine touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 235 yards per outing. Dalton has a good command of the offense and is highly efficient, and can make all the necessary throws.

Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave has emerged as the team's top wideout and a mid-season favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Olave leads the team with 37 receptions for 547 yards. He's a precise route runner with excellent speed and instincts.

Olave has been the only consistent receiving threat among the wideouts without Thomas or Landry. Marquez Callaway has struggled with drops but is a solid intermediate route runner. Tre'Quan Smith is a deep threat but has been unreliable throughout his career. Speedy undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed is slowly carving out a role in the offense and adding a big-play element.

Third-year TE Juwan Johnson is developing into a consistent target. A converted wideout, Johnson has 21 catches for 216 yards and presents an athletic advantage over most linebackers.

Taysom Hill provides the ultimate matchup weapon for New Orleans. Listed as a tight end, Hill is a rushing threat out of the backfield but will also cross defenses up with an occasional pass.

The Saints' offense continues to revolve around the versatile talents of RB Alvin Kamara. A matchup nightmare for defenses, Kamara has 33 receptions for 287 yards. He has 28 catches over the last four games, which include two outings of over 90 yards receiving.

After early season struggles, the Saints' offensive line has provided outstanding pass protection over the last month. Dalton has been sacked four times in his five starts, including none in the past two weeks.

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst have shut down opposing edge rushers. Third-year RG Cesar Ruiz has been the team's most improved player this season.

Guard Andrus Peat and C Erik McCoy helped Ruiz fortify interior protection, which was a major issue over the first month of the year.

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Pass Defense

23 points per game (20th)

266.8 passing yards/game (28th

2 touchdowns

8 interceptions

66% completion percentage

23 sacks/42 QB hits

34.4% 3rd Down Percentage (8th)

A traditionally rugged Ravens defense has been vulnerable late in games this year, blowing four double-digit leads with three leading to defeat. Baltimore has allowed four 300-yard passers, although only one in their last five games.

The Ravens have an aggressive scheme that brings extra defenders at opposing backfields. Eleven players have a sack for them this season, with a total of 12 from a deep crew of edge rushers.

Twelve-year veteran Justin Houston leads the Ravens with six sacks and 13 pressures. He's joined on the edge by Odafe Oweh (1 sack, 10 pressures) and veteran Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul. This deep unit is even more formidable with the return of Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo from injury.

The Ravens aren't as deep as in the past up front, but Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike have combined for 6.5 sacks and 16 pressures. Brent Urban, Broderick Washington, and rookie NT Travis Jones look to add inside pressure.

The blitz-happy Ravens will consistently bring inside linebackers up the middle or safeties from the outside. Third-year LB Patrick Queen, the team's leading tackler, has 3.5 sacks and 10 pressures.

Despite Queen's athleticism, he has struggled in coverage, along with fellow inside linebackers Josh Bynes and Malik Harrison. Baltimore traded for fifth-year LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears to fortify the position. Smith is one of the league's best all-around defenders. He has 2.5 sacks but two interceptions and three passes broken up this season.

Ravens coverage has allowed four 100-yard receivers and five more outings of at least 70 yards. Corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are among the best tandem in the league. The two have combined for 3 interceptions and less than a 62% completion rate when targeted, but each has been susceptible to double moves and big plays.

Safety Chuck Clark, second on the team in tackles, and rookie Kyle Hamilton are a hard-hitting duo. However, with former Saint FS Marcus Williams on injured reserve, the Ravens have lacked a playmaker with range on their back end.

What to Expect

The Saints will need to establish balance against a rugged Baltimore Run Defense. Doing so will slow the Ravens' pass rush and set up play-action opportunities. Tackles Ramczyk and Hurst must be up to the relentless challenge from Baltimore's edge rushers.

The short-handed Saints receiving corps will need consistent separation in the Baltimore secondary for Dalton. Kamara has been heavily involved in the passing game over the last month, so we should see the same tonight.

Olave will also see heavy targets, but Callaway or Smith need to make plays against the one-on-one coverage they'll be facing. Juwan Johnson or Rashid Shaheed could be hidden "X-factors" for passing success.

Dalton has faced Baltimore 18 times in his career. In those matchups, all but two while with Cincinnati, he's averaged 265 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Dalton's familiarity with Baltimore's defensive scheme could be an underrated key for a New Orleans team looking to move into a first-place tie in the NFC South with a win.