Saints Players honor Moms & Spouses on Mother's Day

New Orleans Saints players Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, and Malcolm Jenkins honor their mothers and spouses on Mother's Day.

Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston are a few of the Saints posting Mother's Day tributes via social media.

MALCOLM JENKINS AND MOM

Gwendolyn Jenkins is Malcolm Jenkins' mother and president of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation. The New Orleans safety posted their photo on social media to praise her on Mother's Day.

CAM JORDAN TO WIFE NIKKI JORDAN

JAMEIS WINSTON SALUTES HIS MOM AND WIFE

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston saluted his mother Loretta Winston and wife Breion Winston for Mother's day.

To his Mom: "Mama you are appreciated! Happy Mother’s Day!"

To his Wife: "Loving you is like food to my soul!🎶 Happy Mother’s Day to all of you amazing mother."

TAYSOM TRIBUTE TO HIS WIFE EMILY

"Happy Mother’s Day! I don’t know what Beau and I would do without you. I have been so impressed with the way you have handled and adjusted to being a mom the last 8 months. We are so lucky to have you in our lives! We love you!"

The Hills celebrated their family's first Mother's Day with Beau!

DEMARIO'S LOVING WORDS FOR HIS WIFE TAMELA

"Mother- She’s the definition of it! Lord knows we’re blessed! 🙌🏿 The energy, passion, and love that Tamela Gill Davis puts into parenting is unmatched! Babe, I get to watch you work, from behind the scenes, and it is an absolute honor to watch how you are with our children. They don’t know the value of it yet, but they have a mom that prays for them without ceasing, they and a mom that is constantly working to create an environment that is pleasing to the Lord. They have a mom that is constantly making sure that they have enough nurturing mentally, emotionally, and psychologically. A mother that will provide for, by any means necessary, their ever-present needs. It is so amazing to watch what I would describe to anyone as the true and complete definition and example of a great mom. So honored to be a witness and I’m nothing short of your biggest fan! Happy Mother’s Day beautiful." Demario Davis

LATAVIUS MURRAY GETS MARRIED TO SHUANTAY

It's not a true Mother's Day salute, but he did salute his bride Shauntay Skanes, who is expecting their child. On April 3, 2021, Murray married Skanes in Las Vegas. According to The Knot, the official ceremony is planned for July 10, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

