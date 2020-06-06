Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have been on an emotional rollercoaster ride these past 48 hours. And, they have taken us with them. On Friday night, as families in the nation were settling in to face the weekend. After the second week of demonstrations, protests, and tension in our country following the tragic death of George Floyd, President Trump stoked the fires enough for Drew Brees to respond.

Trump offered support to Brees for his comments in support of honoring the American flag and his view on kneeling during the national anthem. On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Saints players and coaches met to address how he misfired in the interview. The players were allowed to voice their opinions directly to Drew for his remarks.

Trump said on Twitter that he's a "big fan" of Brees, but added that the quarterback "should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high. "We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag - NO KNEELING! BEN PICKMAN OF SI.COM

However, since then, Drew Brees countered President Trump on the flag. Brees leveraged his newly found understanding of his teammates' plight and took action. In support of Drew, his teammates took note of his Instagram response, observed, and a few offered their support of their beleaguered teammate.

Saints Players remarks/observations from the sidelines: