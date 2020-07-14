Saints News Network
New Orleans Saints QBs Ratings on Madden 21

BtBoylan

As the 2020 NFL season approaches, so does the release date of NFL fans' most anticipated video game year in and year out. 

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases August 25th with BETA exclusively available now. In anticipation of the game, EA Sports is releasing some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout the remainder of July.  The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints QBs and RBs Madden 21 rankings.   

What We Know So Far: 

Only two of four New Orleans Saints QBs have their ratings for Madden 21 released as of July 14, 2020. Check back for updates as more ratings are published by EA Sports later this month.

The Saints Quarterbacks

Madden Brees
Brees on the cover of EA Sports Madden 11.CREDIT: NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON

Drew Brees: 93 Overall (4th Highest Rated QB)

  • Last year's Ranking: 92 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 67 
  • Acceleration: 72 
  • Agility: 68
  • Awareness: 98 
  • Throw Power: 84
  • Throw Under Pressure: 98
  • Short Accuracy: 99
  • Medium Throwing Accuracy: 97
  • Deep Throwing Accuracy: 89
  • Throw on the Run: 88 
  • Play Action: 99

Analysis: For long time players of the Madden Franchise, Brees has been a top QB in the game for the past decade. He is an excellent choice for a quick game with your friends and MUT modes if you need an accurate short/intermediate passer that is not reliant on the deep ball. However, using Brees in franchise mode can be difficult as he typically retires after one season. If you choose the Saints to start your franchise, be sure to have the "heir apparent" ready to roll in year two.

Winston Madden 15
Winston in EA Sports Madden 15CREDIT: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Jamies Winston: TBD

Last Year's Ranking: 76 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Analysis: TBD
Hill Madden Card
Hill's Player Spotlights MUT Card in EA Sports Madden 20CREDIT: EA SPORTS

Taysom Hill: TBD

Last Year's Rating: 56 Overall 

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 90 (3rd Fastest QB)
  • Analysis: TBD
USATSI_13288173_168388561_lowres
QB Tommy Stevens warms up prior to Mississippi State's 2019 Season Opener inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Keith Warren, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Tommy Stevens: 54 Overall

Last Year's Ranking: N/A

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 81
  • Acceleration: 88
  • Agility: 83
  • Awareness: 51
  • Throw Power: 87
  • Throw Under Pressure: 68
  • Short Accuracy: 72
  • Medium Throwing Accuracy: 64
  • Deep Throwing Accuracy: 67
  • Throw on the Run: 74
  • Play Action: 74

Analysis: Tommy Stevens drew many comparisons to Taysom Hill when the Saints selected him in the seventh round this April. When comparing Steven's overall in his first Madden video game to Hill's initial rating in Madden 20, they are not far off. Switching Stevens to TE or WR might be the better option if you were to use him in franchise mode. His overall may increase in a different position. However, Stevens should not see the field in MUT or Play Now.  

