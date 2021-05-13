Saints Record in Night Games and Holiday Matchups During the Sean Payton Era

The NFL showed respect to the Saints by giving them five Prime-Time matchups despite the retirement of Drew Brees. Given how New Orleans has performed in night-time or holiday games, the league may regret that decision.

Despite the offseason retirement of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, the NFL still showed some respect to the New Orleans Saints when they released the 2021 regular season schedule. The Saints have five games in front of a Prime Time television audience, tied for most in the league. Their season opening contest against the Green Bay Packers at home will also be the Fox National Game of the Week.

New Orleans will also play two games on a holiday. The Saints will be part of the league's normal slate of games on Halloween, which falls on a Sunday. For the third time in four years, New Orleans will also be the nightcap of a triple-header of games on Thanksgiving.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws an interception to New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Considered a small-market team, the NFL still paid homage to the television draw that New Orleans will create despite the retirement of Brees. The Saints have a league-best 49-15 record over the last four seasons, which include four consecutive NFC South championships.

Here is the list of prime-time or holiday opponents that the Saints will face in 2021.

Monday, October 25 - at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, October 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Halloween)

Thursday, November 25 - vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)

Thursday, December 2 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 19 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, December 27 - vs. Miami Dolphins

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Since head coach Sean Payton took over the franchise in 2006, the Saints have been one of the league's most dominant teams in front of a prime-time audience. In fourteen years of stalking the sideline for New Orleans, Payton's teams have a 143-81 regular season record, a winning percentage of. 638. When the lights go on, Payton's teams have a winning percentage of. 667, a 36-18 record, on Thursday, Sunday, or Monday night matchups. That includes an incredible 26-6 record at the Superdome, already one of the league's toughest places to play. Here is the specific breakdown of how the Saints have fared in night-time matchups.

THURSDAY NIGHT

6-6 overall

(Home = 4-0; Away = 2-6)

SUNDAY NIGHT

13-4 overall

(Home = 10-1; Away = 3-3)

MONDAY NIGHT

17-8 overall

(Home = 12-5; Away = 5-3)

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7) and Drew Brees (9) linebacker Demario Davis (56) defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) defensive back J.T. Gray (48) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after a game against Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

To make matters worse for the rest of the league, New Orleans also shines bright during holiday showdowns. On Halloween (October 30th and 31st), Thanksgiving, and Christmas (December 24, 25, or 26), the Saints have a perfect 11-0 record under Sean Payton. His teams are a combined 47-18 during games played at night or directly around a holiday, a winning percentage of. 723.

This year's five night games and Halloween contest of course do not guarantee a New Orleans victory. However, history tells us that the Saints will bring their ‘‘A-game'' when the rest of the world is watching. Something that might not have the rest of the NFL in a celebratory mood.

