Saints re-sign QB Taysom Hill to 2-Yr, $21M Deal

BtBoylan

The Saints placed a first-round tender on Taysom Hill back in March and after no other team offered a contract to Hill in free agency it became only a matter of time before Hill's return to New Orleans became official. 

The BYU product has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in New Orleans through the 2021 season ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Hill, 29 is entering his fourth-year of professional football and remains in play as the next starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. 

Despite the news of former Heisman Trophy Winner, Jameis Winston, joining the Saints, both Hill and Winston will compete for the back-up quarterback position in 2020. The do-it-all quarterback received praise from Head Coach Sean Payton this summer, as Payton told WWL that Hill has earned the opportunity to be QB2. 

“He has also earned the opportunity to play and help us win football games as a No. 1 and what I mean by that is whether you call him a wide receiver, tight end or a specialist... also a quarterback. Yeah, he is going to play, he is too good a football player and he is one of our better football players and because of that more than likely you’re going to need a third quarterback dressed on the sidelines. But I would say coming into the season he is going to be our second string quarterback and obviously play a number of snaps not only at quarterback but other positions."

Hill is spending the offseason in Utah where he has picked up a new hobby and continuing to stay in shape while practicing social distancing. Hill joined former Saints QB and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Chase Daniel to discuss the offseason and how he became the NFL ultimate offensive weapon. 

Taysom Hill's Contract Details:

For all the latest in New Orleans Saints News follow us at Si.com/NFL/ Saints 

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

