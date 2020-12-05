Saints Run Offense vs. Falcons Run Defense

Previewing the New Orleans rushing attack against the Atlanta run defense. Can the Saints have the same success on the ground that they did two weeks ago against the Falcons in this Week 13 rematch?

From 2006, since quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton joined the franchise, the New Orleans Saints have had one of the most prolific offenses in the history of the NFL. They've built their reputation on the accuracy of Brees and the diversity of a dynamic passing attack, but Payton's best squads also had an underrated running game. The Saints again have one of the league's most feared offensive units, but that offensive success in recent years has been because of outstanding balance.

New Orleans ranks 13th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 366 yards per game. They rank top-10 in 3rd down offense (46.9%), red-zone offense (68.1%), and their 29.6 points per game is fourth-most in the league. The 9-2 Saints sit on top of both the NFC South and the conference, despite a passing game that has been ravaged by injury this season. Even now, with Drew Brees missing the last two games and sidelined for at least this Sunday, the offense continues to put points on the board.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

New Orleans owns the league's 7th ranked rushing attack, averaging 135 yards per game. They average 4.3 yards per carry as a team, and their 19 rushing touchdowns is the highest in the NFL. The Saints have failed to rush for at least 100 yards in just two games this year and are coming off a season-high 229 yards on the ground in last week's 31-3 win over the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans travels to face a 4-7 Atlanta Falcons team that they defeated 24-9 two weeks ago at home. In that game, the Saints rushed for 166 yards, averaging 4.6 per carry and scoring three touchdowns on the ground. The Falcons rank just 27th in total defense, allowing 392 yards and 25.5 points per contest.

Dec 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) tries to tackle New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Atlanta's defense fares better against the run than the pass. They rank 6th in rush defense, giving up an average of 100 yards per game, but the 4.3 yards per carry against them ranks just 14th. Atlanta has held six of their 11 opponents below 100 yards rushing and has not allowed an opposing back to break the 100-yard barrier against them this year.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is second on the team with 6 tackles for loss and is one of the league's best two-way players at his position. Linebacker Deion Jones is a wonderfully athletic sideline-to-sideline playmaker that leads the defense with 8 tackles for loss. Third-year LB Foyesade Oluokun has had a breakout campaign, leads the Falcons in tackles, and teams with Jones to give their defense one of the league's more athletic linebacker duos.

Former New Orleans DT Tyeler Davison is an accomplished run-stopper, as are DE Steven Means and Allen Bailey on the edge. Safety Keanu Neal is an excellent tackler and physical run defender, while rookie 2nd Round pick DT Marlon Davidson is looking more dynamic with each game.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) goes over Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Although he’s been contained in recent weeks, RB Alvin Kamara leads the Saints with 585 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Kamara is one of the league's most explosive playmakers and can pick up the tough yards between the tackles and breaking a big play around the edge. Latavius Murray has given the team a lethal 1-2 punch and has 551 yards rushing and 4 scores this season. Although he has underrated open field ability, Murray is the team’s bruiser between the tackles. He has the Saints only 100-yard game this season, picking up 121 yards and scoring twice against Denver last week.

The jury is still out whether Taysom Hill can be an efficient NFL passer, but he adds an effective element to the New Orleans running game. Hill has 254 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns this season, with 95 of those yards and 4 touchdowns coming in the last two games as starting quarterback. The Saints running game is centered on the vision and explosive cutback ability of their running backs. For that to be effective, they need a consistent performance from their offensive line from tackle to tackle.

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has perhaps the NFL's best offensive line. Most of their rushing success, especially Hill's, comes over their right side. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is one of the league's top offensive linemen, while guards Nick Easton and rookie 1st Round choice Cesar Ruiz have given the team good push at right guard. Second-year center Erik McCoy is having a Pro Bowl campaign and has been a key to opening up cutback lanes and has the athleticism to pull to either side.

The Saints played last week's game without either of their starters on their left side. Easton played well at left guard for Andrus Peat, who should be back this Sunday from his concussion. A positive COVID-19 test sidelined Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead, which will probably keep him out through this game. Veteran James Hurst took Armstead's place and played well as a run blocker, though he had his struggles in pass protection.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs through the Atlanta Falcons defense for a touchdown during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

With Drew Brees still sidelined by a rib injury, New Orleans must have success on the ground to take pressure off Taysom Hill and the passing game. The Saints rushed for 166 yards against the Falcons when beating them two weeks ago, the most given up by Atlanta this season. The Falcons are likely to put extra defenders near the line of scrimmage to slow the New Orleans running attack, thus daring Hill to beat them through the air.

The diverse three-headed ground attack of Kamara, Murray, and Hill has still had success against extra defenders with a dominant performance up front. For the Saints to win this rematch against a bitter division rival, they must do it again.