Saints Need Dormant Running Game to Awaken Against Falcons

An absent New Orleans rushing attack must reappear if the Saints are to beat arch-rival Atlanta in Week 15.

A 4-9 New Orleans Saints squad returns from their bye week to host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. The Falcons also had a bye last week. Playoff chances for either team are highly unlikely, but the winner of this game clings on to the slimmest of hope.

The Saints have scored 30 or more points just twice this season and have been held to less than 20 in four of their last five outings. Poor production has been one of their many problems this year. New Orleans also has among the most penalties and most committed turnovers in the league.

New Orleans ranks 16th in total offense, averaging 343.5 yards per game, but they've scored just one touchdown in their last nine quarters of play. Andy Dalton will make his 11th straight start for the Saints, but the passing game has been handcuffed by an inconsistent running game.

They'll face a Falcons team that ranks 30th in total defense. Atlanta has allowed nearly 381 yards per game and ranks near the bottom of the league against both the run and pass. The Falcons have allowed 30 or more points three times this season, but have surrendered less than 20 in their last two contests.

With the lack of weapons at receiver outside of star rookie Chris Olave, it's crucial that the Saints establish a balanced attack. Let's see how they'll fare against Atlanta's run defense.

Saints Rushing Attack

- 20.4 points per game (21st)

- 109.5 rushing yards/game (22nd)

- 4.4 per rush (19th)