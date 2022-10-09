Key Players to Watch in Saints-Seahawks Week 5 Clash

The New Orleans Saints host the Seattle Seahawks in the 18th meeting between these teams in their respective franchise histories. New Orleans leads the all-time series 9-8, which includes a 4-2 record at home.

The Saints have won the last three regular season games between these teams and have taken five of the last regular season matchups. Seattle won the two most meaningful meetings between the teams, defeating the Saints in a 2010 Wild Card game, then repeating the feat in the 2013 Divisional Playoffs.

New Orleans comes into this clash with a 1-3 record, losing three straight after a miraculous opening week comeback. The Seahawks enter with a 2-2 mark, a bit surprising after the offseason trade of QB Russell Wilson. All three of the Saints losses have been within the conference, a potentially damaging blow when considering tiebreakers for the playoffs.

To avoid a fourth conference loss, here are a few players that could come up big for New Orleans this afternoon.

M.I.A. No More?

Alvin Kamara, RB

Oct 25, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores on a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Most eyes will be on QB Andy Dalton as he makes his second straight start in place of the injured Jameis Winston. Dalton will be without injured WR Michael Thomas (foot) and could have a limited Jarvis Landry (ankle). He does have rookie star WR Chris Olave to target, and should benefit from the return of RB Alvin Kamara.

The 27-year-old Kamara has been dealing with a rib injury that's sidelined him for two of the last three weeks. Even before that, he hasn't been the same dynamic dual-threat dating back to the middle of last season. In two games this year, he has 100 rushing yards, but a paltry receiving total of five catches for 19 yards.

Kamara's usage in the passing game should be questioned. The league's most versatile back, Kamara has averaged less than three catches and 23 yards over his last nine outings. Extra defensive attention is one culprit, as is the play calling and the fact that Kamara is also heavily relied upon in the running game.

Kamara has a clear advantage against Seattle linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton, who are good against the run but struggle in space. In two career matchups against the Seahawks, he has 36 rushes for 120 yards and a score, but an eye-popping 19 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets.

Kamara had 10 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown on a Monday night win in Seattle last season. It was the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career and the 17th game of at least 70 receiving yards. It was also the last such outing in his last nine games.

If healthy, Kamara could have a big day against the 29th ranked Seattle run defense. He also needs to be better utilized, and frankly show better effort as a receiver, where his rare skills elevate the Saints offense to another level.

Looking to Rebound

Marshon Lattimore, CB

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (23) takes down Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (14) after a short reception. Credit: Everett Herald

Lattimore was off to a spectacular start to 2022 before a rough outing against Minnesota last Sunday. It’s not that he played poorly, but Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen made plays against him despite mostly tight coverage.

Jefferson caught ten passes for 147 yards, with seven catches and 93 yards coming directly against Lattimore in man coverage. One of those was a 39-yard reception that set up Minnesota's game-winning field goal. It was the first time in his previous eight games that Lattimore gave up more than four catches or over 50 yards.

Through four games this season, Lattimore has allowed just 57% completion rate when targeted and has yet to give up a touchdown pass. Often assigned to shadow an opponent’s best receiver, he routinely shuts them down to the extent of being irrelevant in the outcome of a game.

Lattimore, along with CB Paulson Adebo, have another marquee matchup this afternoon against Seattle wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf and Lockett have combined for 50 catches and 586 yards, over 56% of the Seahawks passing production.

In two career matchups against New Orleans, Metcalf has been targeted 11 times, but has just four receptions for 163 yards. One of those was an 84-yard touchdown against Lattimore on a broken play last year.

In that matchup, a 13-10 Saints victory, Lattimore and Adebo held Metcalf and Lockett to only three catches on seven targets for 24 yards outside of the busted coverage on Metcalf's score. Lattimore vs. Metcalf will be a highly physical matchup, with the winner determining the success of their respective unit.

A Secret Weapon?

Juwan Johnson, TE

Oct 25, 2021; Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) tackles New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) following a reception. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Even with weapons like Kamara, Olave, and Landry at his disposal, Dalton could find surprising production from his tight ends. The Saints tight ends don't scare any defense, but the position is off to a far more productive start than it had in all of 2021.

Seattle's 28th ranked pass defense has struggled this season, permitting nearly 67% completion percentage and 274 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Seahawks coverage has allowed seven receivers to have at least 60 yards. They've been vulnerable against wideouts, but have also given up explosive plays to tight ends.

Opposing tight ends have 22 receptions for 411 yards against the Seahawks this year, an astonishing 18.7 average per catch. New Orleans tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson will never be mistaken for T.J. Hockenson or Kyle Pitts, two athletic players who have had torn them apart. However, underwhelming tight ends like Anthony Firkser, Ross well, Andrew Beck, and Albert Okwuegbunam have also had big outings.

Trautman came to life last week against the Vikings, catching three passes for 37 yards, but is more of a blocker and short yardage receiver. Johnson is the most skilled receiver among the team’s tight ends and has nine catches for 116 yards this season.

A converted wideout, Johnson seems the most likely of the two tight ends to have a big receiving day. He has the speed to beat defenses down the seam or deep over the middle, where the Seahawks have been most vulnerable. Both Johnson and Trautman also need to gain extra yards in the open field with their opportunities against a poor tackling Seahawks secondary.

A strong New Orleans defense will have to play well against a surprising Seattle offense, but they have the ability on all three levels to control the game. Andy Dalton will need to move the ball effectively and efficiently against the Seahawks defense, which has played poorly most of the year.

For the Saints, this is a must-win situation if they are to entertain any hopes of being in the playoff race in 2022.