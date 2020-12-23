Saints will be challenged by Vikings Receivers Jefferson and Thielen

The New Orleans Saints secondary will be challenged by the Minnesota Vikings receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

From this morning's conference call with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the media tossed several questions about Minnesota's offense. I wanted to know Coach's thoughts on the young rookie sensation at wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Jefferson earned a roster spot for the 2021 Pro Bowl in his first season with the Vikings. The former LSU Bengal is considered a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His 73 receptions for 1,182 yards, 8 total touchdowns (7 receiving, 1 rushing) are exceptional for a 14-games debut in the NFL.

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

So, Coach Payton, what about Justin Jefferson?

"In his rookie year, he's in the Pro Bowl. And I would say it's a pretty hard thing to do at receiver, considering if you just look around the NFC. Hey, savvy, he's smart, he's long, he can run. I think he's got really, really good hands in traffic. And, and I think you see, along with his skill set, you see for a young player, someone that has very good football instincts and he's fun to watch," observed Payton.

Jefferson has made his mark early in the NFL, which is not surprising. Joe Brady aided in Justin's major leap to an outstanding receiver in his final year with LSU. I believed Jefferson's skills, speed, and understanding of the Saints' concepts would have made him an excellent complement to Michael Thomas in Sean Payton's passing game. Instead, the Saints chose Michigan's Cesar Ruiz to replace the struggling veteran guard Larry Warford, or exchange spots with second-year pro center Erik McCoy.

His pairing with seven-year receiving ace Adam Thielen gives the Vikings an advantage in speed and size against the New Orleans secondary. Thielen has always been a nemesis for the Saints over the years. He was the one to beat cornerback Patrick Robinson in the 2020 NFC Wild Card game to set up the Vikings for the upset win against the Saints. Thielen had seven receptions for 129 yards in that playoff game.

The Vikings will heavily utilize the play-action on Christmas afternoon as they have done the entire season. Running back Dalvin Cook averages almost 30 touches per game, and Payton told the media he understood the test ahead. "They're part of an outstanding game and then the play-action, that comes off of it. And, all of the challenges that comes off of it," mentioned Payton. The play-action game will incorporate Thielen and Jefferson as the two main targets for the Vikings.

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Payton continued his thoughts on Jefferson, "I mean, every week, look I told this story the other day. [On] Monday, I looked at the [NFL's] touchdown reel. And, it starts on the one-yard line and ends with whoever had the longest touchdown of the week. So, forty-some plays, it varies. And, when you watch that reel, you get used to seeing certain people in the end zone. He's one of them."

New Orleans' secondary with corners Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins have risen to the challenge against great receivers in 2020. Facing Thielen and Jefferson won't feel any different for the two defenders. The safety play may be the measure of difference. If free safety Marcus Williams' injury prevents him from starting, then P.J. Williams could take his place in the lineup. Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Chauncey Garnder-Johnson will have to remain disciplined against the play-action most of the game.

New Orleans is a 7-point favorite with an over/under at 51 points. The Vikings' offense has been uneven most of the year, but lately, so have the Saints. Consistency is the key for the ball clubs as they rekindle what become an NFL favorite rivalry between the NFC South and North teams. The duel between Cousins and Brees may be in its final chapter. Still, it appears the teams will gift NFL fans an exciting gift of football on Christmas Day in New Orleans.