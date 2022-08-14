Saints vs. Texans: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

In their first game in over seven months, the New Orleans Saints dropped their preseason opener at the Houston Texans 17-13 on Saturday night. The final score didn't matter at all. Coaches use preseason games as part of the evaluation process.

Defensively, the Saints looked sharp and ready for the regular season opener at Atlanta on September 11. Several New Orleans starters on both sides of the ball didn't suit up at all, with most others ending their night after a series or two.

The Saints starting offense was impressive on their first and only drive, taking the ball 67 yards in 10 plays and ending in a touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to RB Dwayne Washington. The second and third teamers were uneven after that.

Here are my thumbs up and thumbs down from the Saints performance against the Texans.

Thumbs Up - Andy Dalton

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks for an open receiver against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton got the start at quarterback because Jameis Winston was resting a sprained foot suffered in practice last week. The 34-year-old Dalton was sharp in his only drive, completing all five of his pass attempts for 51 yards and a score on his only drive.

A twelve-year veteran, Dalton looks to be a massive upgrade over last year's backup, Trevor Siemian. Remember that the Saints went 0-4 in Siemian's starts last season and ultimately started four different quarterbacks because of a season-ending knee injury to Winston.

Dalton showed poise and accuracy from the pocket and was decisive in his reads. There is no quarterback controversy in New Orleans. Winston is (and should be) the unquestioned starter. However ,Dalton shows that he has the capability to move the offense should the team need to turn to him during the year.

Thumbs Down - Ian Book

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) attempts a pass as Houston Texans defensive lineman Demone Harris (94) applies pressure. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

Despite some impressive showings during the first two weeks of training camp, Book again struggled in a game situation. He was 15 of 22 passing over the last three and a half quarters, but threw for just 121 yards. Book also threw an interception, fumbled twice, and was sacked five times.

Book's interception came on a tipped pass that could have been caught, but the throw was off the mark. Several of his passes during the evening were off-target. He was indecisive with the football and seemed to have difficulty reading the defense.

A fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021, Book had little preseason action as a rookie. His inexperience still shows. He’ll have opportunities to improve, but must develop quickly to justify the Saints keeping three quarterbacks on their active roster heading into the regular season.

Thumbs Up - Dai'Jean Dixon

Dixon led all New Orleans receivers by pulling in three of his four targets for 33 yards. He was physical and precise with his routes and showed good concentration in traffic. That continued a strong start to training camp for Dixon, an undrafted rookie at a crowded position.

Dixon has had several impressive practices so far and has been running routes like a seasoned veteran. He showed the ability to get separation from coverage, something that a short-handed New Orleans receiving corps struggled to do last season.

The Saints look loaded at wide receiver this season. Perennial Pro Bowlers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and first-round pick Chris Olave will be the top three receivers with the dynamic Deonte Harty likely taking the fourth.

Dixon has some work to do to overtake veterans Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith and must also hold off Easop Winston, Kirk Merritt, and Kawaan Baker. A solid preseason debut can only help him in that task.

Thumbs Down - Backup Offensive Line

Houston Texans defensive end Michael Dwumfour (98) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After a dominant performance by the starting offensive front on the opening drive, the unit struggled with consistency the rest of the night. New Orleans managed just 203 total yards and two field goals over their last 11 drives of the game.

The line performed solid for the running game, allowing the team to pick up 130 yards on the ground. They especially struggled in pass protection, allowing five sacks and several pressures.

Rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning was a mauler for the rushing attack, but must improve his consistency in pass protection to overtake James Hurst for the starting job at left tackle.

Second-year OT Landon Young also struggled at times after a strong start to training camp. Their backups at the interior spots didn't distinguish themselves well either, allowing several inside pressures and failing to open up cutback lanes for the backs in key moments.

Thumbs Up - The Defense

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (40) and defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) tackle Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman (26). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY

Until a 90-yard game winning drive by the Texans against a fourth-string New Orleans defense in the final moments, the Saints defense played outstanding football. They allowed just 185 yards on the first 12 Houston drives, intercepted three passes, and didn’t allow a third down conversion until almost five minutes into the third quarter.

Linebackers Chase Hansen and Eric Wilson were the stars of a unit that started the game with mostly second stringers. Second-year CB Paulson Adebo continued his standout training camp, and veteran S Justin Evans showed outstanding range while trying to come back from Achilles injuries.

The Saints had a hard time containing Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who had 49 yards on just five carries. But remember that most of their starting front seven sat out the contest. Other than that and a few coverage breakdowns from third and fourth string defensive backs, the Saints defense looks in regular season form.

Overall, I’d grade the New Orleans defense a B, while the offense a C-. The offense in particular has some things to clean up, but expect to be much sharper with Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, etc. back in the lineup.

The Saints will have joint-scrimmage practices against the Green Bay Packers this coming week before playing at Green Bay in their second preseason game next Saturday. New Orleans must release at least five players to get to the NFL's mandated 85-player deadline by Tuesday afternoon.