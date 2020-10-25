Saints Transactions & Injury Reports in Week 7 [Panthers Game]

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 7

Game Capsule

Game Info: 12 PM CST from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Fox Sports Broadcast: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin

Live reports : NFL Network's Stacey Dales will be handling the reporting from New Orleans for Panthers-Saints game.

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENTS

From the New Orleans Saints The New Orleans Saints have activated (COVID-19 Replacement) WR ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and WR ﻿Austin Carr﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated G/C ﻿Will Clapp﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. New Orleans Saints

Carr, Johnson, and Clapp were on the Saints practice squad and will fill the voids from WR Michael Thomas (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19), G Nick Easton (concussion). CB Ken Crawley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

NFL TRANSACTIONS

(SATURDAY)

Carr, Austin - WR, Northwestern

From Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)

Clapp, Will - C, Louisiana State

From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)

Johnson, Juwan - WR, Oregon

From Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)

FRIDAY

Crawley, Ken - DB, Colorado

Reserve/COVID-19

Fowler, Bennie - WR, Michigan State

Reserve/Injured

Sanders, Emmanuel - WR, Southern Methodist

Reserve/COVID-19

THURSDAY

PRACTICE SQUAD TRANSACTIONS

Clarke, Will , DE - West Virginia; Veteran (10 /22/2020)

Saints Status Report - Week 7

Game Status:

OUT

G Nick Easton (concussion),

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

T Terron Armstead (hand), G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (shoulder), S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Thursday

G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Friday

G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Thursday

T Terron Armstead (hand), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)

Friday

T Terron Armstead (hand), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)

Thursday

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)

Friday

WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)

Carolina Panther Status Report - Week 7

QUESTIONABLE

CB Eli Apple (hamstring),

CB Donte Jackson (toe),

G John Miller (ankle),

WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Thursday

CB Rasul Douglas (COVID-19/not injury related), G John Miller (ankle)

Friday

G John Miller (ankle)