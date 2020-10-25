Saints Transactions & Injury Reports in Week 7 [Panthers Game]
Kyle T. Mosley
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 7
Game Capsule
Game Info: 12 PM CST from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fox Sports Broadcast: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin
Live reports : NFL Network's Stacey Dales will be handling the reporting from New Orleans for Panthers-Saints game.
ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENTS
From the New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have activated (COVID-19 Replacement) WR Juwan Johnson and WR Austin Carr to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated G/C Will Clapp to the active roster from the practice squad, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. New Orleans Saints
Carr, Johnson, and Clapp were on the Saints practice squad and will fill the voids from WR Michael Thomas (hamstring), WR Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19), G Nick Easton (concussion). CB Ken Crawley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
NFL TRANSACTIONS
(SATURDAY)
Carr, Austin - WR, Northwestern
- From Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
Clapp, Will - C, Louisiana State
- From Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)
Johnson, Juwan - WR, Oregon
- From Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)
FRIDAY
Crawley, Ken - DB, Colorado
Reserve/COVID-19
Fowler, Bennie - WR, Michigan State
Reserve/Injured
Sanders, Emmanuel - WR, Southern Methodist
Reserve/COVID-19
THURSDAY
PRACTICE SQUAD TRANSACTIONS
- Clarke, Will , DE - West Virginia; Veteran (10 /22/2020)
Saints Status Report - Week 7
Game Status:
OUT
- G Nick Easton (concussion),
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE
- S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
T Terron Armstead (hand), G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (shoulder), S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Thursday
G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
Friday
G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
CB Justin Hardee (hamstring), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
Thursday
T Terron Armstead (hand), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)
Friday
T Terron Armstead (hand), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)
Thursday
WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)
Friday
WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)
Carolina Panther Status Report - Week 7
QUESTIONABLE
- CB Eli Apple (hamstring),
- CB Donte Jackson (toe),
- G John Miller (ankle),
- WR Curtis Samuel (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Thursday
CB Rasul Douglas (COVID-19/not injury related), G John Miller (ankle)
Friday
G John Miller (ankle)