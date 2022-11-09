Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

Coaches, like players, have a well-documented history of winning or losing. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are two notable head coaches who began their NFL head coaching careers without significant success. Later they would take new teams to the playoffs and Super Bowls.

As a head coach, Dennis Allen's second stint mirrors two of his three seasons in Oakland. His overall NFL head coaching record is 11-34 (24.4%), and the outlook is not promising for the New Orleans Saints. Owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis primarily promoted Allen for his familiarity with the organization, coaching staff, and players. It was considered a seamless transition, although the current 3-6 record proves otherwise for Allen and the Saints.

I have over 50 years of observing Saints' poor hiring decisions and questionable in-season personnel moves. Unlike today, I didn't comprehend most of the team's decisions, and losing became the norm.

There isn't an NFL coach and team that won't have their bumps and bruises during a season. For New Orleans, they weren't expecting the team's current record at this point when Allen was hired as the head coach.

So why did the Saints' front office confidently choose him as Sean Payton's successor knowing his history as a head coach?

Two areas plagued Dennis Allen's tenure at Oakland — front-office personnel moves and his starting quarterback decisions.

General manager Reggie McKenzie traded players away, and his draft choices didn't support Allen's cause in Oakland. Still, Allen's choice of a starting quarterback loomed was a mystery to date. His choice of the undrafted Matt McGloin over a once-injured, then-healthy Terrelle Pryor is eerily similar to the present Jameis Winston-Andy Dalton dilemma.

Some pundits argue that Allen's "gut" decision overrode logic to stay with McGloin even after Pryor regained his health from a sprained knee. Thus, began a series of downfalls.

The Raiders under Allen finished 4-12 in 2012 and 0-4 in 2013 before being terminated by the Davis family. Here's what's interesting. His first two seasons' record started at 3-6. Fast forward to 2022 in New Orleans, the Saints are 3-6.

Sep 24, 2014; Bagshot, UNITED KINGDOM; Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen at press conference at Pennyhill Park Hotel in advance of the NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A pattern or coincidence?

Three of Allen's four seasons as a head coach started at 3-6.

Next, benching a healthy starting quarterback has become historical for Allen. Once more, the reason for sending Pryor and Winston to the bench is not concrete, more than a coach's decision.

Here's a bonafide question.

Does Winston and did Pryor fit Allen's mold of a starting quarterback?

Allen has a history of sacking a quarterback after an injury. Pryor and Winston have magnetic personalities, success in college, and are talented athletes. Could the answer be that Allen is against a signal-callers who has a propensity for volatility and erratic play? More than likely.

Allen's conservative nature and low-key demeanor may not mesh well with high-profile quarterbacks. My analysis is speculatory. Then again, I'm sure 'Monday Morning Quarterbacks' and 'Couch General Managers' have echoed the same sentiments at the office watercoolers and in barbershops around the Big Easy.

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Why did a significantly-injured Jameis Winston start in two games?

After Winston's comeback victory in Atlanta for Week 1, he suffered four broken vertebrae. Despite the injury, Winston either decided or was allowed to start in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. During that game, later reports said Winston ruptured his peroneal tendon.

New Orleans was defeated 20-10, and Jameis passed 40 times with a touchdown and three interceptions. I watched from the press box as Winston struggled with a few pass attempts he typically makes.

Now healthy, Winston sits on the bench, and Dalton is 2-4 as the starter.

Decisions can either make or break a coach's career, an at this point of Dennis Allen's first season, more questions arise each week.

Make no mistake when I share this fact: It's getting ugly with the fanbase restless.

Is it time to put aside gut feelings as the losses mount?

New Orleans is one game out of first place in the NFC South, but as an observer, you sense the season slipping away with each heart-wrenching loss.

Allen once told reporters, that the NFL is a "production league." Since that being said, wouldn't a change benefit New Orleans' production?

With eight games left to the season, does Allen stay with Dalton? Or, could Winston or Hill become the alternative?

We shall see.