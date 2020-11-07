Saints vs. Buccaneers Key Matchups

First place in the NFC South is at stake this Sunday night when the 5-2 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each team has plenty of star power on both sides of the ball that has made them among the NFC favorites for the Super Bowl since the preseason.

The major storyline in this game is Brees vs. Brady, perhaps the final showdown between the two legendary quarterbacks. However, there are several matchups on both sides of the ball that will determine the outcome of this critical division clash.

CAM JORDAN vs. TRISTAN WIRFS

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Jordan has 2.5 sacks, all in the last four games, along with 9 QB pressures and 5 tackles for loss so far after a slow start to the year. He’s had double-digit sack totals for three straight seasons and in five of the last seven, including a career-high 15.5 takedowns in 2019. Jordan is the most disruptive defender on a New Orleans defense that has 19 sacks and 42 QB hits in seven games. He has 14 sacks, 28 QB hits, and 15 tackles for loss in 19 career games against the Buccaneers. Seven of those sacks and 15 QB hits had come in his last six contests against Tampa Bay before the 2020 season opener, but Wirfs held Jordan to just one pressure in his first career game.

Wirfs, the 13th overall selection in the 1st round this spring, has been the key to an improved Tampa Bay offensive line that has allowed QB Tom Brady to be sacked just 10 times. The 6’5” 320-Lb right tackle is an outstanding technician and has excellent strength at the point of attack. He has been flagged for just one holding penalty all season. That was against Chicago All-Pro Khalil Mack, who also beat Wirfs for two sacks last month, the only two sacks he has allowed this season.

The book on beating Tom Brady throughout his career has always been to pressure him heavily without being forced to blitz, especially on the interior. The Saints have the depth and talent at the defensive tackle position to do just that, which will probably force the Buccaneers to pinch their protection packages. Tampa Bay is also more likely to set up any double-team blocking outside to their left side, where LT Donovan Smith has been erratic as a pass blocker and faces the challenge of New Orleans defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson. That should leave several one-on-one matchups between the first-round pick Wirfs and the All-Pro DE Jordan.

ALVIN KAMARA vs. LAVONTE DAVID/DEVIN WHITE

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara leads the NFL with 987 yards from scrimmage, scoring 7 touchdowns, averages seven yards per touch, and leads the NFL with 50 first downs. He is the Saints leading rusher with 431 yards. His 55 receptions for 587 yards not only leads the team but is tops among all running backs and among the league leaders in both categories.

What makes Kamara's numbers even more impressive is the fact that because of his team's bye in Week 6 he’s played one fewer game than most of the rest of the league. Kamara was always going to be a big part of the New Orleans offense but has taken on an even bigger load because of injuries to wideouts Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Despite opposing defenses gearing their game plans to specifically stop him, Kamara continues to roll with an MVP-type campaign.

Lavonte David and Devin White are arguably the most athletic tandem of linebackers in the NFL. They are the top two tacklers for the Tampa Bay defense and are both sideline-to-sideline playmakers against the run or pass. Opposing backs can rarely turn the corner against them, and both players have the speed to stay with the league's best running backs or tight ends in coverage.

Kamara has surpassed 100 all-purpose yards in the last six games. The one contest this year he failed to reach that total was the season opener against the Buccaneers, when he totaled 67 yards on 17 touches. In seven career games against Tampa Bay, Kamara has averaged 49 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving on an average of 7 receptions per contest.

He has also scored nine touchdowns against them, including two scores in Week One. The return of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to go along with TE Jared Cook once again gives Drew Brees his full arsenal of offensive weapons. But the Buccaneers linebackers will need to contain the dynamic dual-threat ability of Kamara for their best chance at defensive success.

MARSHON LATTIMORE/JANORIS JENKINS vs. MIKE EVANS/ANTONIO BROWN/CHRIS GODWIN

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a touchdown pass thrown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

Lattimore and Jenkins are a Pro Bowl tandem of corners who have each proven capable of shutting down an opponent's best wideout. But each has been inconsistent this season for a Saints secondary that has struggled as a unit. Lattimore has allowed 3 touchdown passes and a 62% completion rate when targeted, intercepting one pass and credited with two pass breakups. Jenkins, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 1, has allowed one touchdown and a 60% completion percentage when targeted while surrendering significantly less yardage than Lattimore.

Mike Evans leads the Buccaneers in receptions, pulling in 30 passes for 373 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all of his previous six seasons and has caught a career-high 65.2% of his targets in 2020. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin has been a lethal complement for opposing defenses but is questionable for this game after undergoing hand surgery. Scotty Miller has emerged as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets and has caught 25 passes for a team-high 400 yards and two scores.

The Buccaneers also attack defenses with two matchup nightmares at tight end with Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Tampa Bay added yet another weapon to Brady's arsenal with the signing of All-Pro WR Antonio Brown, who will see his first action with the Buccaneers on Sunday. Brown has over 100 receptions in six seasons and over 1,000 yards in seven of his ten-year career.

Lattimore has played like a Hall of Famer in six of seven meetings against Evans, holding him to just one catch or less three times and less than 70 yards four times. The New Orleans secondary has struggled with big plays, penalties, and blown assignments all season and will now face perhaps the league's deepest corps of pass-catchers. If Lattimore and Jenkins can hold up in their coverage duties against Evans, Brown, and Godwin if he plays, that allows the defense to be more creative with their coverage packages to contain the other Tampa Bay threats.

RYAN RAMCZYK/TERRON ARMSTEAD vs. SHAQUIL BARRETT/JASON PIERRE-PAUL

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Just like Tampa Bay with Brady, it is vital for the Saints to protect their 40+-year-old quarterback. That starts with their elite duo of tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Opponents have sacked Brees 9 times this year, with Armstead and Ramczyk often tasked with handling some of the NFL's best edge rushers one-on-one. They've each allowed some uncharacteristic pressures this season, but continue to play at a high level.

Outside rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett key a Tampa Bay pass rush that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 28 times so far. Pierre-Paul leads the team with 6.5 takedowns and 10 pressures. After leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, Barrett has 3 sacks this year and none in the last four games but leads the Bucs with 24 pressures.

Ramczyk has been outstanding against Barrett in the last three meetings between these teams, holding him without a sack or tackle for loss and just 1 pressure on Brees. Armstead has been equally impressive against Pierre-Paul, who had a sack and 1 tackle for loss in the season opener but otherwise a non-factor in the last four meetings between each other.

The Saints must give Brees a clean interior pocket against Ndamukong Suh (4 sacks, 14 pressures), who is having an excellent season, and the inside blitzes from LB Devin White, who has five sacks. Double-team blocking inside will leave their two All-Pro offensive tackles in one-on-one assignments outside against the Buccaneer edge rushers. The winner of those showdowns is likely to be the deciding factor on whether the New Orleans passing game has a successful outing.

PLAYER TO WATCH: MICHAEL THOMAS, WIDE RECEIVER

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (34) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas will see his first action since catching 3 passes for 17 yards against the Buccaneers in the season opener and injuring his ankle. The record-setting wideout is one of the league's most unstoppable weapons, especially on short and intermediate routes. In eight career games against the Buccaneers, Thomas has averaged 8.6 catches for 106 yards and has scored 4 touchdowns. He eclipsed 90 yards receiving in six of the previous seven outings with at least 8 receptions in five games.

Thomas may not yet be in ‘‘game shape'' and faces a stiff challenge against Buccaneer corners Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, but is expected to be a big part of the New Orleans offense. His ability to be productive will not only determine how effective the Saints offense can be during this showdown but is also key down the stretch as the team positions itself for a possible playoff spot and championship run.

PREDICTION:

SAINTS - 28 BUCCANEERS - 24