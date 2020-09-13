Saints vs. Buccaneers Matchups to Watch

The New Orleans Saints begin their 54th NFL season tomorrow afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off their 2020 season. This matchup is highly anticipated because of a showdown between legendary QB Drew Brees of the Saints and new Tampa Bay signal-caller Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls quarterbacking the New England Patriots.

This is just the sixth time that these future Hall of Famers have met head-to-head, a storyline that has national attention. There are also plenty of other juicy matchups in this important clash that will determine the outcome between these NFC South rivals. Here are some of those matchups to watch closest when New Orleans takes the field against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

SAINTS OFFENSIVE LINE vs. BUCCANEERS FRONT SEVEN

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay sacked opposing quarterbacks 47 times last season, led by a league-high 19.5 takedowns from OLB Shaquil Barrett and 8.5 from Jason Pierre-Paul. Their talented front seven not only creates havoc for passers but also led the way for Tampa to have the league's top run defense. Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, and NT Vita Vea provide interior pressure and are also a key to Tampa's run defense by clogging up inside blocking and cutting off cutback lanes. That allows their athletic and talented duo of linebackers, Devin White and Lavonte David, to flow to the ball carrier unencumbered and make plays all over the field.

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

New Orleans provides outstanding protection for QB Drew Brees upfront, allowing just 24 sacks last season. The Saints have the best pair of offensive tackles in the league with Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, who has silenced several of the NFL's best pass rushers. They will be charged with containing Barrett and Pierre-Paul on the edge. In two meetings against the Buccaneers last season, Ramczyk and Armstead held Barrett and Pierre-Paul without a sack and to only one combined to hit on Brees.

The Saints interior offensive line played poorly during their playoff loss to Minnesota and struggled at times last season. First-round pick Cesar Ruiz will miss this game with an injury, meaning that veteran Nick Easton will get the start at right guard. Easton, C Erik McCoy, and LG Andrus Peat must win their inside battles to give Brees a clean pocket and open up running lanes for backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray to maintain balance.

EMMANUEL SANDERS/TRE'QUAN SMITH vs. BUCCANEERS SECONDARY

Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (31) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY

Record-setting All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, Kamara, and TE Jared Cook have wrecked opposing defenses despite extra efforts to stop them. When the Saints have struggled offensively, it’s been when their big three are contained and the complementary weapons do not produce. We expect that to change this year with the offseason additions of receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Ty Montgomery, the progression of young wideouts Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and rookie TE Adam Trautman. In particular, Sanders and Smith are expected to draw defensive attention away from their primary offensive weapons.

Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (34) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay was around the bottom of the league in pass defense in each of the last four seasons, including 30th a year ago, mainly because of an abysmal secondary. They have an athletic pair of safeties with Jordan Whitehead and rookie 2nd round pick Antoine Winfield Jr. but need young corners Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean to mature quickly to be a contender. Kamara and Thomas have feasted on Buccaneers' coverage.

Michael Thomas has averaged 9 catches for 118 yards in seven games against Tampa Bay, while Kamara has averaged seven catches and has scored seven touchdowns in six meetings. The Buccaneers will undoubtedly gear their game plan towards Thomas, Kamara, and Cook. If even moderately successful, the onus will be on Sanders, Smith, and the other complementary weapons to produce for offensive success.

SAINTS SECONDARY vs. BUCCANEERS WR/TE

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a touchdown pass thrown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady coaxed his former New England teammate, TE Rob Gronkowski, out of a one-year retirement to join him in Florida this season. While it remains to be seen whether Gronkowski can still play at a high level, Brady already inherited a crew of pass catchers that helped the Buccaneers lead the NFL in passing yardage last year. Pro Bowl Wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier and combined for 17 touchdowns, while athletic tight ends, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, who teamed up for 70 catches and 770 yards. Evans is questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. If he can't go, the Buccaneers will turn to young wideouts Justin Watson and Scotty Miller for receiving production.

The Saints have a deep secondary, but the unit intercepted just nine passes in 2019 and ranked 20th in pass defense. New Orleans has an elite duo of cornerbacks with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins capable of shutting down the league's best wideouts, along with a talented trio of safeties in Ceedy Duce, Marcus Williams, and Malcolm Jenkins. Veteran CB/S P.J. Williams may miss this contest with a hamstring injury, leaving more slot coverage responsibility in Duces' hands.

Dec 31, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) catches the go ahead touchdown pass beyond New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Lattimore v Evans has been one of the league's most intense one-on-one duels over the last three seasons, with Lattimore often getting the better of the Tampa Bay receiver. New Orleans must contain Godwin, who has five career touchdowns and three outings of over 100 yards against them. Janoris Jenkins, who didn't join the Saints until late last year, and Lattimore will draw the Bucs' productive wideouts in a key showdown. The possible absence of P.J. Williams could affect the Saints coverage schemes against Tampa's TE trio of Gronkowski, Brate, and Howard, but expect New Orleans to use their safeties and linebackers against them in aggressive coverage packages.

SAINTS DEFENSIVE LINE vs. BUCCANEERS OFFENSIVE LINE

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The New Orleans defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks 100 times in the last two seasons, including 51 last year. Saints DE Cameron Jordan led the team with a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019, his 3rd straight season of double-digit sack totals. They have ruled fellow DE Marcus Davenport out of this game with an elbow injury, so New Orleans must generate a pass rush opposite Jordan from either Trey Hendrickson or promising second-year end Carl Granderson.

The Saints also get good interior pressure from a four-man tackle rotation of Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata, Malcom Brown, and Shy Tuttle. The disruptive abilities of the deep New Orleans line also allow linebackers like All-Pro Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone a free path to the backfield or sideline-to-sideline, allowing the Saints to finish with a top-five run defense in 2018 and 2019.

Nov 5, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Tampa Bay's offensive line gave up 47 sacks a year ago, putting then-quarterback Jameis Winston under constant pressure that contributed to a league-worst 41 turnovers. The Buccaneers used the 13th overall selection of the 1st round on offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, but need a better performance from their entire line. Tampa Bay also needs to control the line of scrimmage to establish a running game that has ranked no better than 24th over the last four years but expects an upgrade with the signing of RB Leonard Fournette.

Brady has a quick release that makes him difficult to sack, but getting heavy pressure on him to rush his throws is paramount for the Saints' defensive success. In particular, Cam Jordan has been a one-man wrecking crew for Buccaneers' blocking, registering 6.5 sacks and 15 QB pressures in the last six games between these teams.

The Brady vs. Brees showdown has the national attention, and each team's secondary will be greatly tested against several dangerous receivers. However, what will probably decide this season opener is whether either defense can pressure these legendary quarterbacks into a mistake that could result in the win.