Saints vs. Eagles Key Matchups

The 10-2 New Orleans Saints and 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles square off against each other this afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The Saints can clinch their fourth consecutive NFC South championship and hold on to the top seed in the conference with a win, while the Eagles need a victory to stay in contention for the NFC East title.

This will be the 33rd meeting between these two franchises, with the Eagles holding a 17-15 edge in the series. That includes a 9-4 advantage over the Saints in Philadelphia, the site of this crucial battle. These teams have met four times in the postseason, with New Orleans winning three. That includes a 20-14 win in the last game between the two on January 13, 2019, for a divisional playoff victory in New Orleans.

Credit: USA TODAY

The Saints won their only road playoff game in franchise history against the Eagles, taking a 26-24 wild-card victory in Philadelphia on January 4, 2014. New Orleans owns a 7-2 record against the Eagles since coach Sean Payton took over the Saints in 2006. That includes a 2-1 record in Philadelphia, where Payton served as a Quarterbacks Coach in 1997 and 1998.

New Orleans would record their first win in franchise history in their inaugural season of 1967 over Philadelphia. On November 5, 1967, in Tulane Stadium, the Saints defeated the Eagles 31-24 by getting 3 touchdowns from WR Walter ‘‘Flea'' Roberts, who scored on a kickoff return, fumble return, and a touchdown reception.

The Saints will have another versatile star on their side this afternoon when they’ll start Taysom Hill at quarterback for the fourth straight game in relief of the still-injured Drew Brees. Hill has completed 71% of his throws for 543 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in his three starts, adding 178 yards rushing and four more scores.

Hill hopes to lead New Orleans to their tenth straight win against an Eagles team still in contention for the NFC East title, but there are plenty of factors on both sides of the ball that will determine this outcome. Here are some matchups to watch closest in this big showdown for both teams.

DENNIS ALLEN vs. JALEN HURTS

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) lines up across from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Allen, the New Orleans defensive coordinator, has put together the league's top-ranked defense. The Saints came into the week ranked 1st in total yards allowed, 5th in points surrendered, 4th in pass defense, 2nd in run defense, 5th in interceptions, 2nd in rushing average, 1st in rushing touchdowns, 4th in first downs allowed, 7th in turnovers forced, 3rd in sacks, and 8th in red-zone defense.

New Orleans has played elite defensive football over their last five games. During that span, the team has allowed only 8.8 points per game and just two touchdowns. The Saints have held opposing quarterbacks to just 53% completion percentage and 175 passing yards per game in those contests, recording 9 interceptions and 17 sacks. Opponents have converted only 25.8% of their 3rd down chances against New Orleans in these five games while managing a paltry 56 yards per game rushing and 2.8 yards per carry.

Allen's defense has shut down two of the league's most respected quarterbacks in Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Matt Ryan of Atlanta this season, along with some of the NFL's deepest receiving units. They’ll now take on a struggling 29th ranked Philadelphia offense whose passing attack ranks 28th and has turned the ball over the third most times in the league. The Eagles will give rookie 2nd round draft choice Jalen Hurts his first career start at quarterback in place of the disappointing Carson Wentz. Allen has made some outstanding in-game adjustments throughout his career, and we should see a highly aggressive game plan against the rookie Hurts and the mistake-prone Philadelphia offense.

MICHAEL THOMAS vs. DARIUS SLAY

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Thomas missed six of the first seven games this season with injuries but is back to All-Pro form. Over the last three games, Thomas has caught 22 of 29 targets for 259 yards with two outings of over 100 yards receiving. In two career games against the Eagles, Thomas has caught 16 passes for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a franchise postseason record 12 receptions for 171 yards against Philadelphia in a 2019 divisional playoff victory. The New Orleans passing game may not be as prolific without Brees behind center, but Thomas is perhaps the NFL's most unstoppable weapon through the middle of the field and he has excellent chemistry with Taysom Hill.

A 7th ranked Philadelphia pass defense will try to corral Thomas and Hill's other receiving options like wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith, RB Alvin Kamara, and TE Jared Cook. The Eagles will use their best defensive back, cornerback Darius Slay, on Thomas whenever possible. Slay is a three-time Pro Bowler with the Detroit Lions and has 19 interceptions over the previous six seasons, but has struggled in his first year with the Eagles. He has allowed a 74.4% completion percentage for 736 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an average of 9.4 yards when targeted without an interception and five passes were broken up.

SAINTS PASS RUSH vs. EAGLES OFFENSIVE LINE

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have 36 sacks and 83 QB hits this season, third-highest in the NFL. They generate suffocating pressure from their deep defensive line and are able to rush opposing quarterbacks without being forced to blitz. Defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson have combined for 17 sacks and 45 pressures, while Marcus Davenport is a disruptive force when healthy.

New Orleans also brings relentless interior pressure from their defensive tackles, who collapse a pass pocket and are a key to the team's stifling run defense. Defensive tackle David Onyemata leads the inside charge with 6 sacks and 19 pressures, but the team has a deep rotation at the position that allows them to stay fresh late in games. That dominating defensive line makes players like LB Demario Davis (4 sacks, 15 pressures) even more effective when Dennis Allen dials up a blitz.

Philadelphia quarterbacks have been sacked a league-high 53 times in 2020, putting their passers under constant duress contributing to 22 turnovers, third-worst in the league. Their offensive line has started ten different combinations during the year and now loses Pro Bowl tackle, Jason Peters, to a season-ending injury. The Eagles must be able to establish a running game against the second-ranked New Orleans rush defense, but it’s even more crucial to protect their rookie quarterback Hurts from a devastating Saints pass rush to have any offensive success.

SAINTS OFFENSIVE LINE vs. EAGLES DEFENSIVE LINE

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle Terron Armstead should be back in the lineup today after missing the last two games while on the Reserve-Covid list. He and RT Ryan Ramczyk are the best pair of offensive tackles in the league and routinely silence the NFL's top pass rushers. Center Erik McCoy is a terrific technician with excellent power at the point of attack. Guards Andrus Peat, Nick Easton, and Cesar Ruiz have improved interior pass protection and are outstanding run blockers.

The Saints have allowed only 21 sacks this season, but now face an Eagles defense that has 38 sacks, second-most in the league. Philadelphia doesn't blitz often but generates excellent pressure from their physical defensive line. Ends Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett have combined for 12.5 sacks and 18 QB hits, while DT Fletcher Cox (5.5 sacks, 19 pressures) can single-handedly wreck an offensive game plan.

The Eagles have had problems with mobile quarterbacks, something to watch against Taysom Hill. New Orleans ranks 7th in rushing offense and has averaged 201 yards on the ground over the last three games. They’ll look to establish a ground game against an Eagle defense that ranks just 25th against the run and has issues with open-field tackling. The Saints will also need to protect Hill against the Philadelphia pass rush to allow him to go through his reads as a passer.

PLAYER TO WATCH: ALVIN KAMARA

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Kamara leads the Saints with 673 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns and is also the team's leading receiver with 70 receptions for 655 yards and 4 scores, best among all NFL running backs. Along with Latavius Murray and Hill, he will be a vital part of the rushing game plan against an Eagle defense that has allowed 17 runs of at least 20 yards.

Mysteriously, Kamara has not been used much as a receiver since Taysom Hill has been at quarterback. They've only targeted him six times in the last three games, catching three for 7 yards. In two career games against Philadelphia, Kamara has rushed for 71 yards in each contest and has five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Kamara, Murray, and Hill will be heavily used as runners against the Eagles. Look for the Saints to get their dual-threat back more involved as a receiver to take advantage of his open-field ability and loosen up routes for Thomas and the wideouts. I expect the Saints will more easily control the Philadelphia defensive line than the Eagles will do against the disruptive New Orleans defense on the other side of the ball.

PREDICTION:

SAINTS - 30 EAGLES - 13