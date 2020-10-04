Saints vs. Lions Series History

The New Orleans Saints take to the road for their fourth game of the 2020 season, traveling north to face the Detroit Lions. The Saints come into the game with a 1-2 record, losing two straight after an opening day win. Detroit counters with a 1-2 record of their own but coming off a road victory at Arizona last Sunday.

Sunday will be the 27th meeting between the Saints and Lions, with New Orleans holding a 13-12-1 edge in the series, but only a 3-7-1 record when the games are played in Detroit. The first-ever game between the two teams was in Detroit on November 24, 1968, during the Saints' second season of existence and would end in a 20-20 tie.

New Orleans would record their first win over the Lions when these teams met on November 8, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The Saints defense would force six turnovers against a Detroit team that would eventually qualify for the playoffs, but this game was famous for one moment that is one of the most iconic plays in New Orleans Saints history.

CREDIT: usatoday.com

Trailing 17-16 with time left for just one play, Saints coach J. D. Roberts sent kicker Tom Dempsey out for an improbable field goal attempt. Dempsey, was born with half of a foot and had to have a shoe specially designed for his kicking leg, would boom a miraculous 63-Yd game-winning field goal.

Dempsey's kick would standalone as the NFL's longest field goal for 28 years before Jason Elam of the Denver Broncos tied the mark. Another Broncos kicker, Matt Prater, would eventually set a new record with a 64-Yd field goal in 2013, finally knocking Dempsey from the top spot 43 years after his incredible kick.

CREDIT: theguardian.com

New Orleans would travel to Detroit for the next meeting between the two teams on November 19, 1972. This time the Lions took care of business early, jumping out to a 20-0 lead and forcing three Saints turnovers on their way to a 27-14 win. The Saints and Lions would play eight times between 1970 and 1980, with New Orleans winning four games at home but losing four games played in Detroit.

It would be an eight-year stretch before the two would play again after that, a September 18, 1988 game in Detroit. The Saints defense would collect five sacks, four by Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson, intercept two passes, and score a safety in a 22-14 New Orleans victory. It was their first-ever win against the Lions in Detroit. New Orleans and Detroit would face each other eight times between 1989 and 2005, with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in that span and a 2-1 record against the Saints in Detroit.

CREDIT: YouTube.com

The Saints hold a 5-3 record, 1-1 on the road, against Detroit since the arrival of coach Sean Payton and QB Drew Brees to their franchise in 2006. Their first game against the Lions together took place on December 21, 2008, in Detroit. New Orleans would roll up 532 yards of total offense, getting 351 yards passing from Brees and 99 yards receiving and two scores from WR Marques Colston, as they pummeled the Lions 42-7. It was the largest margin of victory by either team in the series. That was the first of four straight wins by the Saints against Detroit, also the longest winning streak by either team.

The last of those wins was a Wild Card playoff game in New Orleans on January 7, 2012, the only time these two would play each other in the postseason. New Orleans exploded for 626 yards and 34 first downs, including 466 yards passing from Brees, rallying from a halftime deficit to a 45-28 home win.

Oct 15, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks to Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Saints won, 52-38. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints would lose three straight to Detroit after that playoff win, including the last time these two played in Detroit, on October 19, 2014. New Orleans out-gained the Lions in total yardage, 408-344, and got 342 yards from Brees, but their defense surrendered two late touchdowns while falling to a 24-23 defeat.

The last time these two teams played was October 15, 2017, in New Orleans. It was a game full of big plays on both sides, with the Saints rushing for 193 yards and their defense gathering five sacks, forcing five turnovers, and scoring three defensive touchdowns. The third of those scores, a touchdown interception return by DE Cameron Jordan, put the game away in a 52-38 thriller.

Oct 15, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Brees has completed 70% of his throws in eight career meetings against the Lions, averaging 339 yards per outing with 21 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions. He will be without two key targets for this one, however, as All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and Pro Bowl TE Jared Cook will both miss the game with injuries.

Running back Alvin Kamara has had a spectacular start to the season. Both he and fellow RB Latavius Murray should play huge roles as the Saints offensive line looks to control the game against a Detroit defensive front seven that has just three sacks and ranks 31st against the run.

Oct 15, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

An injury-depleted and slumping New Orleans secondary that will be without injured cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins must be able to contain Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his corps of talented receivers and tight ends. A Saints defense with seven sacks and ranks 6th against the run must be able to heavily pressure Stafford, who has been sacked eight times in the last two games, and shut down the Detroit running game to give their short-handed defensive backs a chance to prevent big plays.

PREDICTION:

SAINTS - 27 LIONS - 24