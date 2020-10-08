SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 5: Saints Thursday Injury Report

John Hendrix

Good news for the Saints came in the way of players returning on Thursday, even if many of them weren't a full participant of practice. Here's a look at the 11-player report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Justin Hardee Jr. (hamstring), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Janoris Jenkins (hamstring)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle), Michael Thomas (ankle)

Janoris Jenkins, Justin Hardee Sr., Deonte Harris, and Trey Hendrickson were not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media. Hendrickson did speak to reporters after practice, however. Meanwhile, Ryan Ramczyk, who suffered a concussion and left the Lions game early on Sunday, returned to action on a limited basis.

Here's a look at the initial Chargers report, which has 13 players listed.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean Payton shares his thoughts on Chargers' Rookie QB Justin Herbert

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on rookie QB Justin Hebert of the Chargers with the media Monday ahead of their Week 5 game.

BtBoylan

Saints Offense vs. Chargers Defense Preview

Can a banged up New Orleans offense continue their momentum against an injury-depleted Los Angeles defense?

Bob Rose

First Look: Chargers vs. Saints

The Saints look to show out on Monday Night Football against the Chargers and go into their early bye week on a high note.

John Hendrix

by

SamL

Saints Rushing Attack 2020: Why Running the Football Helps the Saints Win

A consistent focus on the rushing attack for the Saints will help in their winning ways for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Pregame Report: Saints vs. Lions (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Considering Evacuation Plans because of Hurricane Delta

Reports have the New Orleans Saints considering an evacuation of the team as early as Thursday.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chargers vs. Saints: 3 Things to Watch in Week 5

Three things to watch as the New Orleans Saints battle the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

BtBoylan

Stop the Madness on Drew Brees

Drew Brees' first four games of the season are not the best, but he is still the best option for New Orleans to win in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Lions Series History

New Orleans looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they roll into The Motor City to take on the Lions.

Bob Rose

by

JohanSon

3 Takeaways from Saints Victory Over the Lions

3 takeaways from the New Orleans Saints victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of 2020.

BtBoylan

by

SamL