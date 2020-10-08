Week 5: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Good news for the Saints came in the way of players returning on Thursday, even if many of them weren't a full participant of practice. Here's a look at the 11-player report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Justin Hardee Jr. (hamstring), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Janoris Jenkins (hamstring)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle), Michael Thomas (ankle)

Janoris Jenkins, Justin Hardee Sr., Deonte Harris, and Trey Hendrickson were not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media. Hendrickson did speak to reporters after practice, however. Meanwhile, Ryan Ramczyk, who suffered a concussion and left the Lions game early on Sunday, returned to action on a limited basis.

Here's a look at the initial Chargers report, which has 13 players listed.