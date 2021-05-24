SI's Fabiano Ranks Thomas & Saints WRs #1 in Fantasy S.O.S for 2021

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano projects huge numbers for the New Orleans Saints wide receivers in 2021.

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano projects huge numbers for the New Orleans Saints wide receivers in 2021.

Fabiano researched the New Orleans scheduled opponents. He ranked the Saints opponents and their defensive backfield's historical fantasy points allowed against wide receivers.

The Sports Illustrated's fantasy analyst projects Michael Thomas will have a great year for his fantasy owners.

The easiest schedule we go to New Orleans, where Michael Thomas has a very solid schedule this year. I mean, that's good news with [Thomas] coming off a very disappointing season in 2020. We're not sure what he's going to look like in terms of having a rapport with Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. I believe it'll be Winston under center in Week 1."

He believes after scouting the NFC South and NFC East defensive secondary players, Thomas could have a massive season because those teams have been "very generous to opposing wide receivers."

Michael Fabiano's NFL WRs Fantasy S.O.S. Rankings

Saints Jaguars Bears Jets Patriots

Thomas had the fewest yards (438) for his career last season after suffering a high ankle injury and torn ligaments in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. In 2020, Emmanuel Sanders caught passes for 726 yards, Tre'Quan Smith 448 yards, and Alvin Kamara 756 yards.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) breaks away from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2020 NFC SOUTH RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS (RECEIVERS)

Calvin Ridley - 1,374 (Falcons) D.J. Moore - 1,193 (Panthers) Robby Anderson - 1,096 (Panthers) Mike Evans - 1,006 (Bucs) Curtis Samuel - 851 (Panthers) Chris Godwin - 840 (Bucs) Russell Gage - 786 (Falcons) Julio Jones - 771 (Falcons) Emmanuel Sanders - 726 (Saints) Scotty Miller - 501 (Bucs) Antonio Brown - 483 (Bucs) Tre'Quan Smith - 448 (Saints) Michael Thomas - 438 (Saints)

Thomas set the all-time single-season receptions record at 149 in his 2019 campaign. Expect another triple-digit season for Thomas in 2021.

