Saints X-Factors in Week 12

Three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints as they travel to Mile High to battle the Denver Broncos.

Led by QB Taysom Hill, the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons last week, re-claiming the NFC's top seed and continuing their Super Bowl contending dominance without the injured Drew Brees. Now riding a seven-game winning streak, the New Orleans Saints travel to Denver, Co seeking their first win over the Denver Broncos in over two decades. Below are three Saints who could be X-Factors on the gridiron this Sunday against the Broncos.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR: RB LATAVIUS MURRAY

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Latavius Murray is one of the most underappreciated running backs in all the NFL. The veteran tailback was averaging over 4 yards per carry this season and showed how valuable he could be last week against Atlanta pounding out hard-earned yards late in the second half.

With the injury to QB Drew Brees, it was easy to project Murray to receive a larger role within the offense. Though his touches remained the same, Murray's value became evident with an inexperienced quarterback under center. Plain and simple, a running game is any quarterback's best friend, especially a hard-nosed closer like the 2016 Pro-Bowl selection.

In a game in which altitude and weather can come into play, the Saints' ability to run the ball effectively will undoubtedly come into play. And who better to set the tone throughout the ball game than Murray?

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR: DE TREY HENDRICKSON

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints DE Trey Hendrickson has been more than a pleasant surprise for the Saints in 2020. After 11 Weeks, the 2017 3rd-Round selection is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with Browns DE Myles Garrett at 9.5 sacks.

Since Week 9 the Saints defense has been on a tear, establishing themselves as one of the best defenses in football, and it has all steamed from the play of the defensive line. In the middle of the D-line's successful play has been Trey Hendrickson, who has put together the best football of his NFL career, compiling 5 sacks in the last 4 games.

The Saints head to Mile High this week with aspirations of continuing their defensive dominance against Denver's quarterback-less offense. For New Orleans to walk away with their eighth straight victory, the front-seven of the Saints defense must disrupt Lock's timing early. It could easily be another big day for a guy due to a big check, Trey Hendrickson.

WILD CARD X-FACTOR: WR MICHAEL THOMAS

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last week against their bitter rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returned to form, piecing together his first 100-yard day of 2020 and served as the go-to target for QB Taysom Hill. Thomas concluded action with 9 receptions for 104 yards but still awaits his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Seeing MT back to his usual self served as a welcoming sight to fans worldwide and gave Saints fans confidence about the team moving deeper into the season. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year will continue to take on a large role in the absence of Drew Brees, becoming the unquestioned go-to in the passing game and serving as the veteran of the WR corps.

