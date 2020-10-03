Saints X-Factors in Week 4

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on Sunday night. After back to back losses in primetime, the Saints have to the right the ship this Sunday on the road against another NFC North foe, the Detroit Lions. Below are the Saints News Network's X-Factors for Week 4.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR: RB ALVIN KAMARA

What a start to 2020 for Alvin Kamara! In three weeks, he has matched his touchdown total from a year ago (6) and leads the league in total scrimmage yards (438). It is easy to pick Kamara as the Saints offensive X-Factor week in and week out, but even more so in Week 4 as the Saints will be without Michael Thomas and Jared Cook against Detroit.

As the Saints' offense continues to sputter through the first three weeks of the season, it has become evident that the three-time Pro-Bowl running back will play a massive role for Sean Payton. However, after Friday's Injury Report, Kamara might be asked to replicate or come close to his near 200-yard day from Sunday night.

For years the Saints offense has gone as far as Drew Brees would take them, but it seems the torch has been passed to Alvin Kamara. The 2020 offense runs through Kamara, and with all eyes from across the NFL on the Saints and their team record in Week 4, Sean Payton should be ready to say... “Lights, Kamara, Action.”

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR: DB P.J Williams

Talk about being sprung into action... P.J Williams will be the Saints #1 cornerback against the Lions this Sunday after starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins were ruled OUT on Friday. Williams, who re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal this offseason, has been vital to the Saints young secondary over the past five seasons.

P.J. is one of the veterans of the Saints defensive backfield. He provides depth and versatility for defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn by playing the corner and safety positions. Williams will face a gun-slinging quarterback in Matthew Stafford on Sunday. Stafford will most likely test Williams and throw the fo the receiver he will be covering. His ability to shut down the Lions' wideouts will heavily influence the Saints' success and ability to move to 2-2. In three games during the 2020 season, Williams has racked up 9 tackles and a fumble recovery.

WILD CARD X-FACTOR: QB/TE TAYSOM HILL

The Swiss Army Knife has begun to rust in 2020. One of the most interesting players in recent NFL memory has seen an underwhelming after signing a 2-year, $21M contract this offseason. In three games, Hill has 27 rushing yards and only 2 receptions for 15 yards.

In a game without a starting tight end and wide receiver, Sean Payton should dust off his favorite weapon. Hill has played under 25% of the Saints offensive plays through the first three games. The Taysom Hill packages have become predictable and need to change the routine against the Lions. In what feels like a must-win contest for the Saints in Week 4, the change could be just what the doctor ordered in New Orleans.

