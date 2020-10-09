SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints X-Factors in Week 5

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) return home to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. For the Chargers, this will be their third consecutive NFC South foe after back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Buccaneers. The Saints look to head into their bye week over .500 and advance to 3-2 on the season. Below are the Saints News Network's X-Factors for Week 5.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR: WR EMMANUEL SANDERS

USATSI_15021526_168388561_lowres
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of if Michael Thomas plays Monday Night, it will be another big test for Emmanuel Sanders. After timing and rhythm issues through the first two weeks of the season, the Super Bowl 50 champion wide receiver looks to be on the same page as QB Drew Brees. 

Sanders told the media following Sunday's victory that "I am just starting to get comfortable with...everything in general." This has been evident the last two weeks as Sanders has posted 10 receptions for nearly 150 yards and a TD. 

The "early in the season" excuses are out the window, and it looks like the two-time Pro-Bowl selection is becoming everything the Saints hoped for when they signed him in March. It is up to Sanders to continue his excellent play, with or without Thomas lining up next to him, and continue to gain momentum heading into the bye week. Why? Sanders' play could be the missing piece, offensively, to a trip to Super Bowl LV in February.

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR: CB MARSHON LATTIMORE

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore started the 2020 season on a high note, winning another battle against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide-out Mike Evans. In the Week 1 contest, Lattimore held Evans to just one reception after shutting him out in a 2019 meeting. However, things took a turn for Lattimore after Week 1 with back to back subpar performances against Las Vegas and Green Bay. 

After missing last week because of injury, Lattimore and his running mate Janoris Jenkins are expected to return to the gridiron in Week 5 against the Chargers. In their absence, the Saints defense put together their most disciplined performance of the year committing just 4 penalties for 67 yards, breaking a three-game streak of committing 100+ yards of penalties.

New Orleans' defense impressed at times in Week 4, especially for missing 3 starters and both starting cornerbacks. For Lattimore, Monday Night is not only about getting the victory but contributing to the defense's growth headed into a bye week.

WILD CARD X-FACTOR: WR MICHAEL THOMAS

Michael Thomas chases history against Titans
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

