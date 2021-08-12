Scouting the Saints Preseason Opponents: Baltimore Offense

Here's what to watch closest when the Baltimore Ravens offense takes on the defense of the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's first preseason game for both teams.

The New Orleans Saints kick off their 2021 preseason with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the first exhibition contest for both teams, so many of the top starters may not see much action.

With the NFL shortening the preseason to three games for most clubs, coaches will have less opportunity to judge their rosters' in-game conditions.

Both the Ravens and Saints have qualified for the postseason in each of the last three seasons, but each squad has several questions to answer on both sides of the ball.

Today we glance at what to watch for when the Baltimore offense lines up across from the New Orleans defense.

RAVENS OFFENSE

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs through New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore returns the 2019 NFL MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson, their first-round draft choice in 2018. Jackson is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in NFL history and pushes defenses to the limits with his legs. He has a powerful arm but needs to improve his accuracy, especially on deep throws.

The Ravens are expected to utilize Jackson more from the pocket in 2021. For that to be successful, Baltimore needs more production from a receiver position and a passing attack that finished 32nd last season.

Jackson has two stud tight ends to target in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, but had a makeover to their wideout spot this offseason.

2019 first-round selection Marquise Brown is the team’s best downfield receiver but must show better consistency. The team brought in productive veteran WR Sammy Watkins in free agency. They also used a first-round pick on WR Rashod Bateman and a fourth-round selection on Tylan Wallace.

Bateman will miss the rest of training camp after groin surgery but should return by mid-September. Brown, Watkins, and Wallace will still be under the microscope to give their quarterback a downfield threat.

Led by the electric Jackson, Baltimore has a dynamic running attack that ranked first in the NFL the last two years. Second-year RB J.K. Dobbins takes over the starting role after a terrific rookie campaign. He’ll be spelled by the underrated but steady Gus Edwards.

The Ravens have a physical offensive line that has been reshuffled this offseason after pass protection issues down the stretch of last year. Pro Bowl LT Ronnie Stanley anchors the unit but is returning from an ankle injury that ended his season last year.

Baltimore will have an entirely new right side to their line. Free-agent acquisitions Kevin Zeitler (guard) and Alejandro Villanueva (tackle) were brought in to fortify the right side. Rookie third-round selection Ben Cleveland and veteran C/G Bradley Bozeman are favored to fill the other inside positions.

SAINTS DEFENSE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a short gain defended by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY

New Orleans is looking to continue a defensive role that saw the unit finish with a top-five ranking in eight major categories in 2020.

However, the Saints also lost six defensive starters or major contributors this offseason and may lose two more starters because of suspension to start the year.

The strength of this unit, and the entire team, is at the edge position. Perennial Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan returns, along with 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport and potential breakout candidate Carl Granderson.

New Orleans also added DE Payton Turner with a first-round draft choice, former Kansas City DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in free agency, and welcome back DE/LB Noah Spence from injury.

Their defensive scheme is predicated on getting heavy pressure on opposing backfields, something they've accomplished with great success over the last three seasons.

The versatility of some of their defensive ends to move inside should aid a defensive tackle position that lost Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins and will be without suspended DT David Onyemata for six games to start the year.

Third-year DT Shy Tuttle is expected to assume a starting job alongside Onyemata, with several unproven young players vying for roster spots. The Saints have been among the league's best-run defenses over the last three years. For that to continue, the team must continue to be deep and stout in the middle.

Linebacker Demario Davis is one of the NFL's best defensive players and paces the entire unit. The team brought back LB Kwon Alexander to complement Davis, but he’ll see little action this preseason while rehabbing from an Achilles injury.

Rookie second-round choice Pete Werner and Zack Baun, a third-round selection last season, have looked good in training camp but must prove they can handle defensive responsibilities. They head a young group that includes Andrew Dowell, Kaden Elliss, and Chase Hansen.

One of the biggest questions on this team is at the cornerback position. New Orleans still has shutdown Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, but he may be suspended to start the year because of an offseason arrest.

The Saints released reliable veteran Janoris Jenkins this offseason and lost CB Patrick Robinson to retirement, leaving even bigger concerns at the position. New Orleans used a third-round choice on Stanford CB Paulson Adebo, who has the potential to be an immediate starter and shutdown defender.

Veteran CB Ken Crawley has looked great in camp so far and is an early favorite for a starting role. Third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is expected to take on more coverage responsibilities this season.

Veteran free-agents Prince Amukamara and Brian Poole, along with undrafted rookies Bryce Thompson and Deuce Wallace will also compete for snaps on a position under the microscope.

Safety is another position of strength on this defense and may help to cover up potential liabilities at corner. Free safety Marcus Williams and SS Malcolm Jenkins make up one of the better duos in the league.

New Orleans usually employs just two linebackers to keep Gardner-Johnson on the field as much as possible. He and reserve S/CB P.J. Williams are each capable of sliding into slot coverage, while Malcolm Jenkins can move into the box for run support.

WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of how much Lamar Jackson and starters on both sides play, these squads match strength versus strength and will have their most questionable units squaring off against each other.

Jackson, Dobbins, and Edwards lead an athletic running game that attacks along the edge, against the strength of the Saints' defense.

New Orleans will also attempt to pressure Jackson and his athletic backups Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley against a re-tooled Baltimore offensive line.

Young New Orleans linebackers Werner, Baun, and Dowell will be tested sideline-to-sideline against the Ravens backs as rushers and out of the backfield in the passing game.

Competition at the Saints cornerback spot could also separate them against an athletic group of Baltimore wideouts looking to add explosiveness to their passing attack.

The final score is irrelevant in this preseason game between NFC and AFC powers. However, both coaches will be looking intently at the one-on-one battles that will help shape their squads for the 2021 season.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.