The Second Line Podcast: Sean Payton & Free Agency Updates with John Hendrix and Mike Detillier

Kyle T. Mosley

The Second Line Podcast Report with Kyle T. Mosley.  Joining me today will be Saints News Network's writers John Hendrix and Mike Detillier.  They shed light on Sean Payton's COVID-19 recovery, Saints signing of Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara's pending contract, Andrus Peat in free agency, and other thoughts on the Saints pick-ups in free agency thus far.

Date: 3/19/2020

Guests: John Hendrix and Mike Detillier

Topics: Sean Payton's COVID-19 update, Malcolm Jenkins signing, Alvin Kamara contract, and free agency for the New Orleans Saints.

Podcast:

by

KTMOZE