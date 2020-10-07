Stop the Madness on Drew Brees

The Saints did defeat the Buccaneers. Right? Drew Brees was in that game, wasn't he? Brees and the Saints team beat Tom Brady and his ballyhooed team of plunderers in Week 1. But since that time, all has been forgotten.

Fast forward four weeks, with losses to Las Vegas and Green Bay, the narrative has become the acclaimed downfall of Drew Brees' career in the NFL. Football writers, reporters, television experts, and fantasy football soothsayers, have written or proclaimed the demise of the NFL's all-time passing leader. A few have sounded the alarm for quarterback Jameis Winston to supplant Brees as the Saints' field general. STOP THE MADNESS!

It's much ado about nothing.

Some in the media should get from behind their keyboards and stop writing Brees' obituary. The truth is that New Orleans may no longer find it necessary to be a pass-first team. The emergence of the rushing tandem in running backs Alvin Kamara (236 yds) and Latavius Murray (184 yds) could help keep Brees (71.3% completion rate) safe and extend his play in 2020. The pair has 420 yards on the ground and an average close to 4.5 yards per attempt.

But let's be real with one another; opposing defensive coordinators must respect the fact that #9 is still under center and dons Black and Gold.

Since all the Pro Football Focus and NextGen analysts have pontificated on Brees' arm strength and measurement of the "amount of air under his throws," the over-analysis was exhausting for the Saints fans, football's purists, and the Saints themselves.

Alvin Kamara said it best last week, "It’s early in the season. Everybody outside of this building has something to say, and quite honestly, I don’t really give a damn. Drew’s proven to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks year in and year out, and I’m expecting the same this year no matter what’s going on." Kamara continued, “When you’re losing, it’s easy to point fingers and say this and say that. But we’ll get back on track, and everybody will shut up.”

Why do so many doubt the most accurate passer in the game's history and give Tom Brady a pass? Wasn't it Brady who received criticism from his coach, Bruce Arians, for his underwhelming performance versus the Saints in the season's opener? Yet, national media pundits were more accepting of his loss and maintained his perceived G.O.A.T. status. Brees' quarterbacking, on the other hand, was inspected, dissected, and disrespected across many websites, podcasts/radio, and TV shows.

Yes, age shows on everyone, if you're blessed to grow older these days. I am sure at 41, getting mentally and physically ready for an NFL game is more complicated than ever before. Brees reflexes may be slower, and his timing may have been slightly off, but so was Brady's. Without having OTAs, Minicamps, and a true offseason regimen, it was expected a little rust would show. However, in the Lions game, Sean Payton and Brees have polished their act.

The bottom line is simple. There are still few quarterbacks in the National Football League that will figure it out, revised their plan, and execute at a higher level than Drew Brees. Is Brees the Drew Brees of 2009? Of course, not. But he has one thing going for him few guys like Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston don't have, wisdom and knowledge of the game.

The reality in New Orleans, barring from injury, is apparent. Drew Brees at quarterback gives this Saints team the best chance to win another Lombardi Trophy. The club is a contender with him, more than without him.

It's not about his stats, analytics, and other measurements. It's about the intangibles. The Houston Rockets former championship coach, Rudy Tomvanovich, said it best, "Don't ever underestimate the heart of a Champion."

If Drew never throws another 20+ yard pass downfield and can steer New Orleans to wins, NFC South crown, a playoff berth, and a second Super Bowl ring, I am sure many in the Who Dat Nation will be pleased with Brees.

Deep shots or not, the best shot for the Saints is Drew Brees. Four games down, 2-2, and 12 to go. Will Brees and the Saints regain a foothold on top of the NFC South and NFL?

We shall see.

First Quarter Report Card: B-

Brees 2020 Stats in the 1st Quarter: 92 completions, 71.3% completion rate for 1006 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, with a 108.2 QBR.