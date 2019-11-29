Saints News
Can the Saints 3rd Consecutive NFC South Title be the Charm and Super Bowl 54?

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints have clinched their third consecutive NFC South Division championship by defeating the Atlanta Falcons Thanksgiving evening, 26-18.  The Saints defense sacked Matt Ryan 8 times en route to claiming their third straight playoff appearance.   However, the offensive performance was uneven.  Drew Brees had several dropped passes.  Two of the drops by WR Ted Ginn and TE Jared Cook may have cost the Saints 12 points on the scoreboard.

USATSI_13724675
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons’ wideouts Ridley and Blake (without WR Julio Jones) exposed Eli Apple and P.J. Williams’ technical liabilities.  Their techniques were on full display for playoff contending offensive coordinators and scouts to take notice and must get corrected before the playoffs begin in a few weeks.  Yet, did the playoff gods help the Saints last week and on Thanksgiving?  NFL Kickers for the Panthers and Falcons missed extra points and field goals.  Could this be the NFL “voodoo” New Orleans has to succeed in the playoffs?  First, let us gaze into mysteries of the New Orleans Saints’ playoff past.

The NFL playoffs have not been kind to Saints Fans and Sean Payton’s squads.  So much so, the Saints last two drawbacks have legendary names coined by NFL fans; the “MINNESOTA MIRACLE” and “NOLA NO CALL”.   With all the team’s success, New Orleans has to wonder if a return to Miami to capture another Lombardi trophy is “in the cards” this season. Can Drew Brees and his band of brothers in Black and Gold reclaim greatness in South Beach at the scene of the franchise’s glorious conquest in Super Bowl 44, but for Super Bowl 54?

USATSI_13724679
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It has been 10 seasons since Brees vanquished Peyton Manning and the Colts in Miami.  Drew Brees has eclipsed Manning, Favre and many other legendary NFL quarterbacks, yet he has only the one Super Bowl Championship encased at the Saints headquarters in Louisiana.  The NFL’s yardage leader’s career is in its twilight.  One more Lombardi trophy can wipe away the past painful playoff appearances and flops.  Payton’s 2011 team, which many consider the best he has fielded in his career, last second lost in San Francisco rival those in Minneapolis and New Orleans letdowns.

Will this third straight NFC South Division Championship be the charm for the Saints in 2019?  We shall see.  Regardless of the past, the Saints can win and define themselves with a new winning history in the 2019 NFL Playoffs based upon their "Experience, Experiences, and Ghosts of Playoff Pasts.”   Much like Charles Dickens’ most famous character Ebenezer Scrooge, New Orleans can walk through their ghastly memories, correct their story, and conquer their own enemies on the way to Miami Gardens on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium.

