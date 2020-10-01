Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 4 from the Saints News Network. A new, but familiar team sits at #1 in the NFL. One of our favorites drops off the top five charts, and one makes a debut on the board for Week 4.

The Saints have dropped to 11 after a devastating loss to Green Bay. The season is not over for the Saints, but their meeting with the Detroit Lions on Sunday is a must-win. The Saints continue to struggle without Michael Thomas, and Drew Brees has yet to find his stride.

Kansas City Chiefs solidify No. 1 after dominating the Baltimore Ravens. The Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with the Patriots for an early-season conference game. If coach Belichick has any doubters remaining, this matchup should put the doubts to rest.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ offense, led by Patrick Mahomes and mastermind Andy Reid, is unstoppable. Kansas City beat out last week’s number one team, 34-20. The reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, had 385 yards passing with 4 touchdowns. The Chiefs’ defense also stepped up by limiting Lamara Jackson to just 97 yards passing. Kansas City seemed to gain their mojo back after a slower performance the week before. Now, the Chiefs have put some distance between themselves and teams that may threaten their chances of a Super Bowl repeat.

2. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

Sep 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Vintage Aaron Rodgers is back with a vengeance. Rodgers has led his Packers to a hot 3-0 start after beating the New Orleans Saints 37-30 in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The passing offense was firing on all cylinders with wide receiver Allen Lazard catching 6 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers had 3 passing touchdowns and 283 yards passing. Many experts wrote off the Packers to start the season, but after the first 3 games, Rodgers and Green Bay look like favorites to come out of the NFC.

3. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens, while still a superb team and potential Super Bowl contender, met their match in the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamar Jackson, known for his explosive playmaking ability, was held in check throughout the game. Jackson’s passing stats were disappointing as he only had 97 yards through the air. The Ravens’ defense went into the game as the NFL’s top-scoring defense but ultimately surrendered 34 points, 27 of which came in the first half. After meeting the Chiefs, the Ravens don’t look like the AFC's favorites but are still a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

4. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands outside the locker room before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson did it again. The dynamic quarterback keeps solidifying his name as an MVP favorite after putting up 315 yards passing with 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks’ receivers also put on a show with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both catching over 100 yards. Lockett was the recipient of 3 of Wilson’s touchdowns. Seattle remains undefeated as they ride the hot hand of Wilson. Look for the Seahawks to challenge Green Bay as the top team in the NFC throughout the season.

5. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy (22) looks to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings safety Marcus Epps (39) during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are one of the more surprising teams so far this season. Allen is helping to lead the 4th best offense and 2nd best passing attack in the NFL, according to ESPN. The gun-slinging Quarter Back has also led two-consecutive 4th quarter comebacks. We’ll see how long this success lasts, but for now, the Bills' offense and their unbeaten record are one of the best teams so far.

*11. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints keep disappointing. The game against the Green Bay Packers was a moment for the team to wake-up, but mistakes continued to unravel the Saints. The 8 penalties for 83 yards led to a 37-30 loss. The offense struggles with finding a rhythm under Drew Brees, and the defense has been classic for giving up huge plays. One silver lining is Alvin Kamara. He is looking to have a career year after another stellar performance with 139 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns. The Saints aren’t out of it just yet, but there are too many holes to patch right now. The team needs Michael Thomas now more than ever.

*Contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.